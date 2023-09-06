Robinhood Hikes Minimum Fees For Instant Withdrawals by 100x

By
Vivian Medithi
Vivian Medithi
Published September 06, 2023
The Robinhood logo on a laptop computer.

Gabby Jones / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Popular brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) will increase its minimum transfer fee for instant withdrawals from $0.02 to $2 starting Nov. 1, 2023. Users were informed of the impending increase via account notices and updates this week.

Key Takeaways

  • Robinhood will increase the minimum fee on instant withdrawals to $2 starting in November.
  • This means instant transfers under $133.34 will see a steep increase in associated fees.
  • The change comes as monthly active users decline and the SEC increases regulatory scrutiny on gamified brokerages.

The changes have yet to be acknowledged on Robinhood's own Help Center, which doesn't mention the minimum fees associated with instant transfers. The support article acknowledges the 1.5% fee charged on instant transfers, but the current example of a $100 instant withdrawal says that users will "see the total transfer amount change to $98.50." Under the new terms, a $100 instant withdrawal would in fact be subject to the minimum fee of $2, making the total transfer amount $98.

In practice, this means that instant transfers under $133.34 will see increased fees and users will likely decline to make smaller instant transfers, instead opting for larger instant transfers or forgoing the service altogether and utilizing free traditional deposits that typically take four to five business days to complete.

The increased fees come as Robinhood contends with declining monthly active users and increased scrutiny by the SEC. Last week, Robinhood announced a repurchase agreement with US Marshals to buy back stock previously owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

