Robinhood Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Miss -$2.06 -$1.16 Revenue Miss $364.9M $438.7M Monthly Active Users Miss 18.9M 21.9M

Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha

Robinhood (HOOD) Financial Results: Analysis

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) reported Q3 FY 2021 earnings that missed analysts' expectations. The company posted a loss per share of $2.06 compared to a loss per share of $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue also missed expectations but was up 35.4% year over year (YOY). Monthly active users (MAUs) came in below consensus estimates.

The company's shares fell more than 8% in extended trading. Robinhood's shares began trading on the Nasdaq at a price of $38 per share on July 29, 2021, after the company completed its initial public offering (IPO). The shares are up 3.2% from that initial opening price. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up 3.9% over the same period.

HOOD Monthly Active Users

Robinhood's MAUs grew 76% YOY to 18.9 million. The company defines MAU as a unique user who performs any one of the following actions during the relevant month being measured: makes a debit card transaction; transitions between two different screens on a mobile device; or loads a page in a web browser while logged into their account.

Robinhood considers MAUs a useful indicator of user engagement, and it is positively correlated with the company's revenue performance and other key metrics. Robinhood generates the majority of its revenue through payment for order flow (PFOF). More users trading means the company is able to send more trades to market makers for trade execution in return for rebates.

HOOD Cryptocurrency Trading

Robinhood's transaction-based revenue from cryptocurrency trading rose 860% YOY to $51 million. However, the company said that cryptocurrency trading was down significantly compared to Q2 FY 2021. That drop adversely affected the company's overall revenue compared to the previous quarter.

HOOD Guidance

Based on the current market environment, Robinhood said it estimates that revenue in Q4 FY 2021 will be no greater than $325 million and that full-year revenue will be less than $1.8 billion. The company expects seasonal headwinds and lower retail trading to adversely affect its results, factors that also weighed on its results during the third quarter.

Robinhood's next earnings report (for Q4 FY 2021) is estimated to be released on March 2, 2022.

