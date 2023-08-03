Robinhood Shares Slide After Drop in Monthly Active Users Hits Earnings Outlook

The company also saw an 18% drop in crypto revenue

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 03, 2023
The Robinhood website home screen on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S.,

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Robinhood (HOOD) shares fell as much as 12% after the company's earnings, where a surprise profit was dampened by weaker user numbers and crypto revenue.

Key Takeaways

  • Robinhood posted a surprise earnings per share of $0.03, compared with -$0.57, in Q1 2023.
  • The company also posted a higher revenue of 10%, but net interest played a role.
  • Crypto revenue was 18% lower at the broker, with equities revenue also lower.

The Menlo Park, California-based firm said revenue was sequentially higher by 10% to $486 million, but $234 million was due to higher net interest revenue.

The company reported a disappointing 1 million monthly active users (MAUs) drop. Cryptocurrency revenue at the firm was 18% lower, while equities revenue was 7% lower.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 was up from an $0.57 loss in Q1 2023 and marked the company's first-ever profit.

"In Q2, we reached a significant milestone by achieving GAAP profitability for the first time as a public company," said Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder. GAAP stands for generally accepted accounting principles, a common set of accounting rules, standards, and procedures issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Despite reaching profitability, investors will be concerned that the broker has seen a decline in users and product revenue at a time when investment by retail stock investors has been frothy. At the end of May, Reuters reported that retail buyers were snapping up stocks at a pace similar to the meme stock frenzy of early 2021.

Retail investors bought $1.3 billion of stocks per day in the three months to the end of May 2023, compared to $1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2021. That period saw Robinhood's MAUs jump by 109% to 21 million.

Despite these headwinds, some analysts were still bullish, with Barclays and Citigroup lifting their stock price targets by $1 on Robinhood.

Today's declines did not dent Robinhood shares, up about 42% since the beginning of the year.

Robinhood YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Robinhood. "Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results."

  2. Reuters. "Retail inflows at nearly all-time high despite market turbulence."

  3. Robinhood. "Robinhood Q2 2021 Results."

  4. Business Insider. "Robinhood Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description