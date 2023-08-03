Robinhood Shares Slide After Drop in Monthly Active Users Hits Earnings Outlook

Robinhood (HOOD) shares fell as much as 12% after the company's earnings, where a surprise profit was dampened by weaker user numbers and crypto revenue.

Key Takeaways Robinhood posted a surprise earnings per share of $0.03, compared with -$0.57, in Q1 2023.



The company also posted a higher revenue of 10%, but net interest played a role.

Crypto revenue was 18% lower at the broker, with equities revenue also lower.

The Menlo Park, California-based firm said revenue was sequentially higher by 10% to $486 million, but $234 million was due to higher net interest revenue.

The company reported a disappointing 1 million monthly active users (MAUs) drop. Cryptocurrency revenue at the firm was 18% lower, while equities revenue was 7% lower.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 was up from an $0.57 loss in Q1 2023 and marked the company's first-ever profit.



"In Q2, we reached a significant milestone by achieving GAAP profitability for the first time as a public company," said Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder. GAAP stands for generally accepted accounting principles, a common set of accounting rules, standards, and procedures issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Despite reaching profitability, investors will be concerned that the broker has seen a decline in users and product revenue at a time when investment by retail stock investors has been frothy. At the end of May, Reuters reported that retail buyers were snapping up stocks at a pace similar to the meme stock frenzy of early 2021.

Retail investors bought $1.3 billion of stocks per day in the three months to the end of May 2023, compared to $1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2021. That period saw Robinhood's MAUs jump by 109% to 21 million.

Despite these headwinds, some analysts were still bullish, with Barclays and Citigroup lifting their stock price targets by $1 on Robinhood.

Today's declines did not dent Robinhood shares, up about 42% since the beginning of the year.