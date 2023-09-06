Roku Rallies On Impending Layoffs and Higher Guidance

By
Vivian Medithi
Vivian Medithi
Full Bio
Vivian Medithi is a freelance writer and critic with bylines at Guardian US, LA Review of Books and No Bells, among others. He previously covered the stock market as an Analyst Editor at InvestorPlace.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 06, 2023
Roku sign in front of Roku headquarters in San Jose, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares rose about 8% in early trading Wednesday after the company said it would lay off 10% of its staff as a part of a broader cost-cutting strategy.

Key Takeaways

  • Shares of Roku stock popped about 8% in trading after the company announced layoffs of approximately 10% of staff.
  • The streaming company also plans to reduce its office lease commitments and take underperforming content off its platform.
  • While the company anticipates a nine-digit impairment on its third quarter balance sheet, its guidance for the quarter is higher than that announced in its second quarter earnings release.

The streaming company is looking to mitigate increasing operating expenses. Beyond the headcount reduction and limiting new hires, Roku is also looking to consolidate office space, reduce outside services and remove underperforming content from its platform.

As a result of layoffs and content reductions, the company anticipates a nine-digit impairment on the balance sheet for the third quarter. The projected cost of severance and benefits to laid-off workers is $45 million to $65 million. Roku anticipates a cost of $160 million to $200 million related to breaking office leases and another $55 million to $65 million related to content taken off the platform.

Despite these charges, Roku has actually revised its third quarter guidance higher. In the company's second quarter earnings release on July 27, Roku anticipated third quarter revenue of $815 million. Now the company pegs that number between $835 million and $875 million.

Shares of company stock fell some from its original jump and were up 5% at midday.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Form 8-K, Roku Inc."

  2. Roku. "Roku Releases Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description