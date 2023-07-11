Roku Shares Surge After New Ad Partnership With Shopify

The company is giving viewers the option to purchase Shopify merchants' products’ directly through their TV

Published July 11, 2023
Roku products are displayed on a shelf at a Best Buy store on February 18, 2022 in San Rafael, California.

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Roku (ROKU) shares surged more than 11% on Tuesday after the streaming platform entered into a partnership with Shopify (SHOP) that gives viewers the option to seamlessly buy products directly from their TVs.

Key Takeaways

  • Roku shares surged more than 11% on Tuesday after the TV streaming provider said it's giving viewers the option to buy products from Shopify merchants directly from their TVs.
  • Viewers will be able to check out using Roku Pay, the company’s payments platform, and resume watching their program once the transaction is processed.
  • It’s a new milestone in Roku’s ongoing partnership with Shopify, which started in 2021 after the company gave the latter's merchants access to its advertising platform.

Customers will be able to make purchases through Roku Action Ads. Roku's advertisements on its streaming devices give users a set of interactive choices, including sending a text, scanning a QR code, or making a purchase. With this new development in their partnership with Shopify, viewers can simply click "OK" on their remote to learn more about the product and purchase it directly through their TV.

Viewers will be able to check out using Roku Pay, the company’s payments platform, and resume watching their program once the transaction is processed, providing a smooth and seamless checkout experience.

Men’s apparel brand True Classic, exercise equipment maker Ergatta, and wellness brand Olly are just a handful of Shopify merchants that have signed up as initial partners.

"Roku democratizes access to TV advertising, and now, we’re collapsing the funnel for Shopify’s merchants," said Roku’s senior director of ad innovation, Peter Hamilton, highlighting that the company has a "unique position to make advertisers unmissable across the streamer’s journey."

It’s a new milestone in Roku’s ongoing partnership with Shopify, which started in September 2021 after the company gave the latter's merchants access to its advertising platform.

Roku shares were up by double digits on Tuesday and have risen 67% so far this year. Shopify shares gained 2% and are 78% higher year-to-date.

Shopify (SHOP) and Roku (ROKU) YTD Return

YCharts
