Key Takeaways Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of -$4.99 vs. $1.42 in Q4 FY 2019.

Negative free cash flow is expected to significantly worsen YOY.

Revenue is expected to fall dramatically amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), one of the world's largest cruise line operators, is selling assets to focus on core operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is selling its Azamara luxury cruise line for $201 million to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners. The cash raised by the sale also will help bolster the company's finances during one of the most challenging periods for the global cruise line industry.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will be watching to see if Royal Caribbean has been able to limit losses and slow the collapse in revenue when it reports earnings on February 22, 2021 for Q4 FY 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Analysts are expecting the cruise line operator to report its fourth consecutive quarter of adjusted losses per share as revenue continues to plunge.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will also focus on the company's free cash flow, a key metric representing the amount of cash available to a firm that it can use to repay creditors or pay dividends to shareholders. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean to report a fifth consecutive quarter of negative free cash flow in Q4.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Shares of Royal Caribbean have significantly lagged the broader market over the past year. The stock plunged further than the rest of the market during the pandemic-induced crash in early 2020, and it has failed to close the performance gap ever since. Royal Caribbean shares have provided a total return of -31.9% over the past 12 months, well below the S&P 500's total return of 16.1%. The stock has been weighed down by the company's deteriorating financial results, which have been hammered by the pandemic.

Source: TradingView.

The company posted an adjusted loss per share of $5.62 in Q3 FY 2020, marking the third consecutive quarter of adjusted losses. Royal Caribbean also posted negative revenue for the first time in at least 16 quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ The company said that its revenue for the quarter included a $67.9 million charge to adjust for cancellation revenue that was incorrectly recognized during the first six months of the year.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Royal Caribbean also noted that it resumed limited operations of some cruise ships during the quarter after suspending its global operations earlier in the year due to the pandemic. After the October 29 earnings report, Royal Caribbean shares staged a sharp advance to their highest level in nearly 9 months in early December. But since then, the shares have drifted down and sideways.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

In Q2 FY 2020, the cruise line operator reported an adjusted loss per share of $6.13, its worse performance in at least 15 quarters. Revenue plunged 93.7%, the second consecutive quarter of declining revenue after years of steady revenue growth.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ In response to the pandemic, the company suspended global operations on March 13, 2020, leading to the cancellation of all the company's cruise sailings during the quarter.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Analysts are forecasting continued losses and falling revenue in Q4 FY 2020. The company is expected to report an adjusted loss of $4.99 per share, which would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of adjusted losses. Revenue is expected to plunge 98.0%, which would be the fourth straight quarter of declines. For full-year FY 2020, analysts expect an adjusted loss per share of $18.22 as annual revenue falls 79.8%. It would be the first annual adjusted loss and annual revenue decline in at least five years.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿