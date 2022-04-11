Russia in 'Selective Default' on Sovereign Debt

Used rubles to repay about $650 million in U.S. dollar-denominated debt

By
Mark Kolakowski
Full Bio
Mark Kolakowski is a business consultant, freelance writer, and business school lecturer. He has been an expert in investing, and a market watcher for 40-plus years. He received his MBA in finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania and is the author of the book Career Confidential: An Insider’s Guide to Business.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 11, 2022

Russia has been ruled to be in "selective default" on $650 million of U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign debt by repaying creditors with rubles instead of dollars, as the bond covenants require. On April 4, 2022, a dollar-denominated Russian government bond matured, and an interest payment came due on another. However, on the same date, the U.S. Department of the Treasury had blocked Russia from making payments on its debt with dollars that it holds in U.S. banks.

Ratings agency S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) indicated late on April 8 that it did not expect that investors could convert the ruble payments into U.S. dollars that were equivalent to the original amount due. As a result, Russia is moving toward its first full default on foreign currency denominated sovereign debt in more than a century. Russia technically has a 30-day grace period to make the aforementioned payments in dollars, as the bond covenants require, but S&P does not expect that this will happen.

Key Takeaways

  • Russia is in "selective default" on $650 million of debt payments that were due on April 4, 2022.
  • While these payments were due in U.S. dollars, Russia was blocked from accessing dollar holdings in U.S. banks as a result of sanctions.
  • Instead, Russia paid bondholders in rubles, which violates the bond covenants.

Unacceptable Payment

Russia's finance ministry asserts that it has satisfied its obligations "in full" with respect to the aforementioned payments. Ratings agencies respond that neither of the bonds with payments due on April 4 had a provision for payment in a currency other than U.S. dollars. As a result, giving rubles rather than U.S. dollars to the bondholders constitutes a default.

Sanctions Created 'Artificial Default'

In March, Anton Siluanov, Russia's finance minister, accused countries that have frozen Russia's internationally held currency reserves of creating an "artificial default" on its debt. Last week, the Russian finance ministry said that, if these reserves were unfrozen, it could make these bond payments in the appropriate currencies.

Another Complication

As part of the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union (EU), credit rating agencies will be barred from providing any ratings to Russian entities by April 15. Indeed, rating agencies are complying ahead of that deadline. As a result, by time the 30-day grace periods on the April 4 bond payments expire, the rating agencies technically will no longer be able to rule on whether Russia is in default.

Article Sources

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. The New York Times. "Russia Pays Dollar-Denominated Debt in Rubles, Risking Default, After U.S. Blocks Payment."

  2. The New York Times. "S&P Global Places Russia in ‘Selective Default’."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description