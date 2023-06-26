Russia's Political Instability Increases Risks To Fragile Global Economy

On Monday, markets were digesting the implications of a Russian mercenary commander’s aborted attempt to capture Moscow over the weekend.

Key Takeaways Mercenaries that had been fighting for Russia in the country's conflict with Ukraine turned on Vladimir Putin's troops over the weekend.

Russia and the Wagner private military company came to an agreement that exiled Wagner chief to Belarus.

The political instability and uncertainty about Russia's next steps leave analysts mixed on how the weekend's events may ripple through the global economy.

Over the weekend, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner private military company, launched an armed rebellion against the government of Vladimir Putin, accusing the country’s military leadership of mismanaging the ill-fated invasion of Ukraine that began in 2022. Prigozhin began driving from bases on the front lines toward the Russian capital with a group of soldiers, capturing several important military bases along the way, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The coup ended on Sunday as abruptly as it began, with a reported deal ending the conflict and allowing Prigozhin to go into exile in neighboring Belarus, ending the crisis while raising questions about Russia’s stability.

Markets didn't change much by midday on Monday. However, the ongoing and rapidly changing situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains a wildcard that analysts are continuing to keep an eye on.

Here’s what experts, in commentaries, are saying Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny means for the global economy:

Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets:

“Russia’s internal instability has increased geopolitical risks and could potentially disrupt global commodity supplies. Oil prices were steady following this weekend’s short-lived, but intense insurrection, though energy prices may be impacted amid potential flare-ups.

Meantime, wheat prices jumped to a fresh four-month high. Russia is likely to be the world’s biggest wheat exporter this year, and any shipment disruptions would have a major impact on global supply.”

Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING:

“While the immediate supply risks have disappeared, the market will likely have to start pricing in a larger risk premium for oil given the growing instability in Russia. How much of a risk premium will really depend on how the aftermath of the failed insurrection is dealt with.”

Solita Marcelli in partnership with other analysts, UBS:

“While the rebellion represents one of the most significant challenges to President Putin’s authority since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we do not believe that these events will transform the bigger picture for financial markets, at this stage.

Investors have grown broadly used to the residual risk of an escalation in the conflict over the course of the past year—and provided the failed rebellion doesn’t trigger a series of events that increase risk of conflict directly involving NATO members, or a severe disruption to global commodity supplies, we think the weekend’s events are unlikely to significantly alter the global market backdrop.”

Jim Reid in partnership with other analysts, Deutsche Bank:

“In truth perhaps the mutiny and then truce, all within 24-36 hours means more political instability longer-term than shorter-term. At one point on Saturday though, when the Wagner group's Prigozhin had his troops march towards Moscow, it felt that there was a lot of potential global market event risk over the next few days. That has perhaps died down but this whole episode probably increases both the positive and negative tail risks a bit.”

