S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Banking Stocks Lose Ground After S&P Downgrades

The S&P 500 dipped 0.3% on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in the banking sector following S&P's downgrade of several lenders, as well as underperformance by retail stocks.

Toymaker Hasbro (HAS) led gains on the S&P 500, with shares popping 7.1% after analysts from Bank of America noted that Hasbro could generate strong profits from its popular Monopoly Go and Baldur's Gate 3 digital games. Following Mattel's (MAT) blockbuster Barbie success, Hasbro's stable of intellectual property including household names like GI Joe and Transformers were cited as presenting promising filmmaking and licensing opportunities.

Shares of pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna (MRNA) continued to rise, adding 4.6% after gaining on Monday as the emergence of new COVID-19 subvariants and an uptick in cases boosted the demand outlook for Moderna's vaccines.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), which supplies products to the food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness markets, also earned a spot on the leaderboard, with shares gaining 3.8%. The company announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.81 per share on Oct. 5, and based on current share prices, the annual dividend yield of 5.0% is above the average for the specialty chemicals industry.

Apparel company V.F. Corporation (VFC) saw the index's steepest losses on the day, with shares dipping 6.9% after the manufacturer of Vans and The North Face said it would hire a new chief people officer, the most recent in a series of executive changes as the company aims to execute its turnaround plan.

Shares of electronics seller Best Buy (BBY) dropped 5.9%, amid broader declines in the retail space as weaker-than-expected results from DICK's (DKS) and Macy's (M) sent shares plummeting 24.1% and 14.1%, respectively.

Regions Financial (RF) shares fell 5% after S&P downgraded the credit ratings of several banks. Shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW) also fell almost 5% amid the selloff in the financial sector, while those of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) dropped 4.4%.