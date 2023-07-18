S&P 500 Gains & Losses Today: Big Bank Stocks Advance on Strong Earnings Reports

U.S. equities continued their rally, with the S&P 500 rising 0.7% and the Dow up for a seventh-straight session, after a new round of strong corporate earnings reports.

Financial stocks advanced, powered by earnings from Charles Schwab, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Bank of New York Mellon.

Microsoft shares jumped on the software giant's newest artificial intelligence offerings.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab (SCHW) was far and away the best-performing stock in the S&P 500, up 12%, after the discount brokerage and financial services firm posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales.



Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (MS) was among several stocks in the banking sector with shares that posted gains, up 6%, after its earnings report. The company had record quarterly wealth management revenue.



Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT) led the Dow higher, up 4% after announcing an AI-powered premium subscription of its Microsoft 365 product and introducing a more secure version of its AI-powered Bing Chat chatbot for business. Microsoft also announced expanded partnerships with Meta and Teladoc.



Verizon Communications

Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) rallied back from yesterday’s selloff, with shares up 2.5% after a report it would begin testing sites for lead contamination in its cables.



APA Corporation

Shares of APA (APA) Corporation gained 4%, along with shares of other firms in the oil patch as crude prices jumped 2%.



5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

SolarEdge Technologies

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) slipped 3% after Barclays reduced the price target to $359 from $390.



Prologis

Shares of Prologis (PLD) dropped 3% as the logistics real estate provider lowered its outlook for rent growth this year because of higher vacancy rates.



Visa

Shares of Visa (V), along with rival Mastercard (MA ), fell 1% as the two credit card providers were sued for conspiring to overcharge the Square payment system.



Charles River Laboratories International

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) slumped 4% after a class action lawsuit was filed against the company, charging it with harming investors by lying about its importation of primates for research purposes.



Estee Lauder

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) tumbled 2% after Goldman Sachs warned of falling cosmetic sales in China.