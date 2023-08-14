S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Chip Stocks Help Lift the Tech Sector

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, while the Dow and Nasdaq gained as well, as semiconductor stocks boosted the indexes.

Eli Lilly shares hit a record high after the drugmaker completed two acquisitions.

Shares of regional banks plunged as the FDIC Chair called for more regulation of those banks.

U.S. equities began the new week higher, boosted by semiconductor stocks, and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

Nvidia (NVDA) led gains as shares surged 7% after Morgan Stanley argued the stock was a good buy following its recent selloff.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD) were not far behind and advanced 5% after U.S. Steel (X) turned down a $7.3 billion takeover bid by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), saying it will consider other offers. That raised optimism about higher steel prices because of industry consolidation.

PayPal (PYPL) picked up almost 3% as the payments provider announced Intuit (INTU) executive Alex Chriss would take over as its new CEO, and Eli Lilly (LLY) shares added 2% to hit an all-time high after the drugmaker said it had completed the purchases of Versanis Bio and Sigilon Therapeutics, boosting its portfolio of potential diabetes and obesity treatments.

Fortrea Holdings (FTRE) shares led losses, tumbling 12% as the life sciences company’s earnings fell more than 50% and revenue was flat in its initial financial report since being spun off by Lab Corp (LH).

One of the worst-performing stocks on the index, Key Corp (KEY), had shares sink more than 4%. Shares of other regional banks dropped as well after Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) head Martin Gruenberg called for new regulations and tougher oversight of large regional banks following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) also dipped 2% amid worries that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) will reduce its stake in the entertainment firm. Tesla (TSLA) shares lost 1% after the electric carmaker cut prices in China for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.