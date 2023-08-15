S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Discover Shares Plunge After C-Suite Shakeup

Key Takeaways U.S. equities slumped, with the S&P 500 tumbling 1.16% on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, amid worries about China's economy and possible Fed rate hikes.

Discover shares plunged after the credit card company announced CEO Roger Hochschild would resign immediately.

Eli Lilly shares reached another record high on optimism about the drugmaker's moves into new treatments for obesity and diabetes.

U.S. equities fell, with the S&P 500 losing 1.16%, amid concerns about China’s economic health as industrial production growth slowed and the Chinese central bank made a surprise interest rate cut. Higher-than-expected retail sales data also raised concerns that the Fed could keep boosting rates to tamp down inflation.

Bank stocks lost ground after Fitch warned that it may downgrade dozens of financial firms because of turbulence in the sector, and Discover Financial Services (DFS) led losses, with shares down 9.4% after the credit card provider said CEO Roger Hochschild would step down immediately.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) shares also lost 6% after activist investor Elliot Investment Management closed out its stake in the electronic payments firm. First Solar (FSLR) shares tumbled 5.5% as the company reported that an investigation discovered subcontractors in Malaysia were using forced labor to build its solar panels.

One of the top-performing stocks in the index, D.R. Horton (DHI), rose almost 3% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) took new positions in the home builder, along with those of rivals Lennar (LEN) and NVR (NVR). Paramount Global (PARAA) shares added more than 2% as Berkshire made no changes in its holdings of the entertainment giant, as some had feared.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares gained 1.5% to hit another all-time high after the drugmaker announced earlier this week that it had closed out two acquisitions that could boost its reach into treatments for obesity and diabetes.