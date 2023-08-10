S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Disney Leads Gains After Raising Disney+ Prices

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 was little changed with a small gain of 0.03% on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 after a report on consumer prices showed the inflation rate rose less than expected last month.

Disney led gains on the Dow and S&P 500 after announcing a price hike and crackdown on password sharing at Disney+.

Tapestry shares cratered after the high-end handbag and accessories company agreed to buy rival Capri.

The S&P 500 was little changed with a small gain of 0.03%, after the latest report on consumer prices showed inflation rose less than expected last month, which could keep the Fed from continuing to hike interest rates.

Walt Disney (DIS) was the best-performing stock in both the Dow and S&P 500, with shares up almost 5%, after announcing higher prices for its Disney+ streaming service as well as plans to crack down on password sharing. FleetCor Technologies (FLT) shares added 3% in the second-straight day of gains after the corporate payments services company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, and raised its guidance on higher fuel card revenue.

Global Payments (GPN) shares climbed 3% as Jefferies upgraded the stock and lifted the price target, noting that the electronic payments provider has “successfully climbed the wall of worry.” Wynn Resorts (WYNN) shares advanced 2.6% as the casino operator saw a post-lockdown boom in business in Macau and continued growth in Las Vegas.

Tapestry (TPR) led losses as shares plummeted 16% after maker of Coach and Kate Spade brands said it was paying $8.5 billion to acquire rival Capri Holdings (CPRI). Capri shares skyrocketed over 55%.

General Motors (GM) shares dropped more than 5% after CFO Paul Jacobson said that issues with making battery packs are holding back the carmaker’s ability to produce of electric vehicles (EVs). Rival Ford’s (F) shares fell 4% as the company indicated the launch of its all-electric Explorer SUV would be delayed by six months because of new safety rules for its powertrain.

Ralph Lauren (RL) shares tumbled almost 5% after the fashion apparel company warned that Americans are cutting back on their discretionary spending.

