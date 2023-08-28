S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Adds to Last Week's Advance After Powell's Comments

Key Takeaways U.S. equities added to last week's gains, with the S&P 500 closing up 0.6% on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, following Fed Chair Powell's interest rate hike comments.

Boston Scientific led the S&P 500 as the medical device maker reported positive outcomes from a study of its atrial fibrillation treatment.

Concerns about tropical storms lifted shares of Generac, but sent cruise line shares down.

U.S. equities began the final week in August on a high note, adding to last week’s gains when Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that policymakers will proceed “carefully” when looking at whether to continue to raise interest rates to bring down inflation. The S&P 500 was up 0.6%.



Boston Scientific (BSX) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500, with shares rising 6%, as the medical device maker announced positive results from a clinical trial of its electric-based treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation. 3M (MMM) finished a close second. Its shares added 5% following reports it has reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits involving hundreds of thousands of veterans who claim the company’s earplugs didn’t protect them from hearing loss caused by loud noises, such as explosions.



Generac Holdings (GNRC) shares climbed 3.7% on anticipated demand for generators with a potential hurricane heading toward the west coast of Florida. Micron Technology (MU) shares also picked up 2.5% after Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told Chinese officials that the U.S. won’t stand for Beijing’s ban of sales of Micron’s memory chips.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares sank 1.5%, and shares of rival cruise lines dipped as well, on worries tropical storms in both the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico could hamper their operations. DexCom (DXCM) shares lost 1.5% after rival Insulet (PODD) said it released its automated insulin delivery system in Germany, its third market for the device. However, the news didn’t help Insulet shares, which dropped 1%. Phillips 66 (PSX) shares declined 0.7% as the petroleum refiner sold its oil pipeline system in northern Texas to Tivoli Midstream.