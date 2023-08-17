S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Dips as Healthcare Stocks Plummet

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8% on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, as declines in healthcare stocks weighed on the index.

CVS shares tumbled 8.1% after health insurer Blue Shield of California said it would no longer rely on CVS for its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) services.



Shares of homebuilders D.R. Horton, Lennar, and Pultegroup also dropped as mortgage rates remain elevated.

U.S. equities came under pressure on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, with the S&P 500 closing the day 0.8% lower as declines in healthcare stocks weighed on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. The losses in the stock market came as bond yields continued marched higher, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury Note reaching its highest point in more than 15 years.

CVS Health (CVS) led losses on the S&P 500 as shares of the pharmacy giant dropped 8.1% after health insurer Blue Shield of California said it would no longer rely on CVS for its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) services, turning instead to other companies including Amazon (AMZN) to cut costs. Cigna (CI), which also operates a PBM business, also saw its shares close 6.4% lower.

Despite the turmoil in the healthcare sector, Moderna (MRNA) was the biggest gainer on the S&P 500, with shares up 7.4% as a rise in COVID-19 cases related to the Eris variant improved the outlook for vaccine sales. Shares of fellow vaccine producer Pfzer (PFE) gained 2.9%.

Shares of homebuilders fell as mortgage rates hovered near their highest levels since 2002. D.R. Horton (DHI) shares fell 5.0%, while shares of Lennar (LEN) and Pultegroup (PHM) were down around 4.6%.

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) ended Thursday's session around 3.3% higher after the networking equipment company reported revenue and profit forecasts that beat estimates, and said it would likely benefit from rising demand for network gear needed to support artificial intelligence workloads.

