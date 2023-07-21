S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Little Changed on Mixed Earnings Reports

U.S. equities ended the day flat, but posted strong gains for the week as positive earnings reports boosted demand for stocks. The Dow was higher for the 10th-straight session, and the S&P 500 rose 0.03%, but the Nasdaq fell.



Key Takeaways The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday, July 21, 2023, but posted gains for the week on strong corporate earnings reports.

Merck shares gained on positive comments by European regulators on two of the firm's drugs.

SLB shares declined as the oilfield services provider warned about slowing demand.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Merck

Shares of Merck (MRK) gained 1.8% after European regulators gave positive opinions about granting approval for certain uses of Merck’s cancer and cough medicines.



Chevron

Shares of Chevron (CVX) advanced 1% as oil futures jumped 1.7%.



Capital One Financial

Shares of Capital One Financial (COF) rose 0.5% as the credit card and financial services provider exceeded second quarter earnings estimates on higher interest income as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.



Harley-Davidson

Shares of Harley-Davidson added 2% after D.A. Davidson upgraded the stock on positive comments from motorcycle dealers.



Scholastic

Shares of Scholastic soared 11.5% as the publisher announced it would boost its share repurchase plan by $100 million.



5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

American Express

Shares of American Express (AXP) fell 4% after the credit card company’s revenue missed estimates as card activity slowed.



CSX

Shares of CSX Corporation (CSX) dropped 3% as sales came up short of expectations because of slowing intermodal shipping volume.



SLB

Shares of SLB (SLB) dipped 2% after the oilfield services provider warned of slowing North American demand.



Interpublic Group of Companies

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) sank 13% as the global advertising firm cut its full-year organic revenue growth forecast in half, citing falling business from tech firms.



AutoNation

Shares of AutoNation (AN) plunged 12% after the car retailer warned that car prices will continue to fall.

