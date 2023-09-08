S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Snaps Losing Streak as Tech Stocks Rise

Key Takeaways
- The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% on Sept. 8, 2023, snapping a three-day losing streak as tech stocks rebounded.
- Kroger shares rose after reporting results that beat estimates, and the supermarket chain settled opioid lawsuits.
- Shares of Essex Property Trust fell as worries about lower rents led Citi to downgrade the stock and cut its price target.
The S&P 500 broke its three-day losing streak, rising 0.1%, as tech stocks rebounded after falling earlier in the week amid worries about rising interest rates and U.S.-China tensions.
Apple (AAPL) shares rose 0.4% after two days of losses on reports China banned government workers from using iPhones at work.
Kroger (KR) shares picked up 3% after the biggest U.S. supermarket chain posted better-than-expected results and agreed to a $1.2 billion settlement over claims its prescription drugs added to the opioid crisis in the U.S. Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares also gained almost 3% as Bank of America upgraded the stock and raised the target price, citing a rebound in the biotech industry.
By contrast, Boeing (BA) shares fell 2% on concerns about the aircraft maker’s deliveries of its 737 MAX passenger jet because of a manufacturing defect discovered in the planes. Essex Property Trust (ESS) shares dropped 2.6% after Citi downgraded the stock and cut the price target of the apartment owner, pointing to weaker rent growth.
Intuit (INTU) shares lost 0.6% after a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) judge ruled the maker of Turbo Tax software misled consumers with ads promoting so-called free tax products and services.