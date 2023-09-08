S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Snaps Losing Streak as Tech Stocks Rise

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% on Sept. 8, 2023, snapping a three-day losing streak as tech stocks rebounded.

Kroger shares rose after reporting results that beat estimates, and the supermarket chain settled opioid lawsuits.

Shares of Essex Property Trust fell as worries about lower rents led Citi to downgrade the stock and cut its price target.

The S&P 500 broke its three-day losing streak, rising 0.1%, as tech stocks rebounded after falling earlier in the week amid worries about rising interest rates and U.S.-China tensions.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose 0.4% after two days of losses on reports China banned government workers from using iPhones at work.



Kroger (KR) shares picked up 3% after the biggest U.S. supermarket chain posted better-than-expected results and agreed to a $1.2 billion settlement over claims its prescription drugs added to the opioid crisis in the U.S. Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares also gained almost 3% as Bank of America upgraded the stock and raised the target price, citing a rebound in the biotech industry.

By contrast, Boeing (BA) shares fell 2% on concerns about the aircraft maker’s deliveries of its 737 MAX passenger jet because of a manufacturing defect discovered in the planes. Essex Property Trust (ESS) shares dropped 2.6% after Citi downgraded the stock and cut the price target of the apartment owner, pointing to weaker rent growth.

Intuit (INTU) shares lost 0.6% after a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) judge ruled the maker of Turbo Tax software misled consumers with ads promoting so-called free tax products and services.