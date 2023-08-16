S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Intel Shares Fall After Ending Tower Semiconductor Deal

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 lost 0.8% on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, after minutes from the latest Fed meeting showed members indicated interest rates may still have to rise to curb inflation.

Intel canceled its planned acquisition of Tower Semiconductor after failing to obtain timely approval from Chinese regulators.

TJX shares hit an all-time high after the discount retailing chain's profit and sales beat estimates, and it raised its guidance.

U.S. equities fell, with the S&P 500 down 0.8%, after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers indicated additional interest rate hikes may be needed to bring down inflation.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) led losses as shares declined 7% after the payment processing company warned of near-term headwinds to profits, and gave a full-year outlook that missed forecasts.

Intel (INTC) shares also slipped 3.6% as the chipmaker called off its planned $5.4 billion purchase of Tower Semiconductor when Chinese regulators didn’t approve the merger by the deadline set by the companies.

Shares of Agilent Technologies (A) tumbled 3.4% after the medical equipment maker cut its full-year forecast because of soft demand in China.



The top-performing stock on the index was Progressive Corporation (PGR), as shares rose 8.9% after the insurance provider said it had an almost 21% jump in premiums written in July. The news lifted shares of rivals Allstate (ALL) and The Travelers Companies (TRV) as well.

TJX Companies (TJX) shares gained 4%, reaching an all-time high, after the discount retail chain operator exceeded earnings and revenue estimates and boosted its guidance on strong customer traffic.

Target (TGT) shares added 3% as the retailer overcame a drop in sales and posted better-than-expected profit by reducing inventories and cutting costs.

