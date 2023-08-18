S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Mixed Earnings Reactions Lead to Losses for the Week

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 ticked down just 0.01% and was little changed on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, closing out a week of losses after mixed reactions to the latest earnings reports.

Ross Stores shares jumped 5% after the discount retailer reported results that beat estimates as inflation-weary consumers opted for lower-priced goods.

Shares of electronic testing company Keysight Technologies plunged 13.8% after its outlook missed expectations amid what it called a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The S&P 500 ticked down 0.01% on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, closing out a week of losses after mixed reactions to the latest earnings reports. The index was down 2% for the week.

Electronic testing and measurement company Keysight Technologies (KEYS) led losses on the index as shares plunged 13.8%. Despite beating analysts' quarterly profit expectations, its outlook missed projections, blaming macroeconomic challenges. Other tech stocks also lost ground, with shares of Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Alphabet (GOOGL) finishing lower as well.

Discount apparel retailer Ross Stores (ROST) topped gains on the S&P 500 leaderboard for the day, with shares up 5% after a better-than-expected earnings report and improved guidance for the rest of 2023. The strong performance comes as inflation-weary consumers turn to lower-priced goods in search of bargains.

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) jumped 3.7% after the semiconductor equipment manufacturer's sales and profits came in ahead of analysts' forecasts. The company also increased its outlook for the fourth quarter, saying it expects to benefit from demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and connected devices.

Farm equipment giant Deere & Co. (DE) also beat profit estimates and bumped up its full-year guidance, but it did not generate the same positive response from investors. Shares slumped 5.3% amid concerns about a potential downtick in demand for 2024 and uncertainty about longer-term sales growth.

Shares of beauty giant Estee Lauder (EL) lost 3.3% after forecasting annual sales and profit below analyst expectations, as demand for its products from consumers in the U.S. and China waned.

