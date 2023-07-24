S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Oil Industry Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Rise

Key Takeaways U.S. equities gained after better-than-expected second quarter earnings reports, with the S&P 500 rising 0.4% on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Chevron shares advanced 2% after the oil giant pre-announced earnings that beat forecasts.

Shares of American Airlines dropped 3% after the carrier boosted its contract offer to its pilots.

U.S. equities began the new week in positive territory, adding to last week’s gains fueled by strong second quarter earnings numbers. The Dow posted its 11th-straight winning session, and the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.



5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Becton Dickinson

Shares of Becton Dickinson (BDX) advanced 5% after U.S. regulators gave clearance for the medical device maker’s updated infusion system.



Chevron

Shares of Chevron (CVX) gained 2% as the oil giant pre-announced second quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates on record production in the Permian Basin, and the board waived the retirement age rule for CEO Michael Wirth.



Mattel

Shares of Mattel (MAT) rose 2% as the blockbuster movie, Barbie, based on the company’s doll, had a record-setting opening weekend at the box office.



Johnson & Johnson

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) increased 0.5% after the pharmaceutical and medical device maker announced a share exchange offer with consumer products spinoff Kenvue (KVUE).



Boeing

Shares of Boeing (BA) added 2% as the aircraft maker announced it would donate almost $1 million in scholarships to help train new commercial pilots.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

Gilead Sciences

Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) tumbled 3% after the pharmaceutical company stopped a Phase 3 study of its experimental blood cancer treatment, saying it wouldn’t be effective.



American Airlines

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) dropped 3% after the carrier indicated it had boosted its contract offer to its pilots by more than $1 billion.



American Express

Shares of American Express (AXP) sank 1.5% after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock and cut the target price on student debt headwinds.



Estee Lauder

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) dipped 1.5% after Piper Sandler reduced its rating and target price on the stock as spending by Chinese consumers declined.



ON Semiconductor

Shares of ON Semiconductor (ON) lost 1% as Rosenblatt downgraded the stock, citing worries about demand for products that use its chips.

