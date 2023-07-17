S&P 500 Gains & Losses Today: Solar Stocks Jump After First Solar Deal

U.S. equities began the week in positive territory ahead of another big round of corporate earnings reports coming over the next few days. The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while the Dow rose 0.2% to hit a 2023 closing high. The gains came following last week’s rally on optimism that slowing inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to pull back on raising interest rates. The Fed meets again next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 gained 0.4% ahead of more key corporate earnings set to be released this week.

Solar stocks jumped after First Solar's five-year deal to provide modules for Energix Renewables.

Ford shares slumped as the carmaker cut the price of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

First Solar

Shares of First Solar (FSLR) jumped 8% after the solar panel maker announced a deal to provide power modules to Israeli-based renewable energy firm Energix Renewables. The news lifted other stocks in the sector as well.



Arch Capital Group

Shares of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) advanced 4.7% after Wells Fargo raised the price target of the stock to $90 from $83. The bump came after its first quarter earnings came ahead of analyst estimates and peers in the insurance space.



Progressive Corporation

Shares of insurance provider Progressive Corporation (PGR) were 4.4% higher following a JPMorgan upgrade, citing long-term growth potential.



Tesla

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose 3.2% after the electric vehicle giant introduced the first Cybertruck to come off its Texas assembly line this weekend.



Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares were up 3.5% on word discussions with British regulators to get clearance for Microsoft’s (MSFT) purchase of the video game maker were “productive.”



YCharts

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

Verizon Communications

Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) slumped 7.5% amid continuing concerns about its use of lead sheathing for its cables.



AT&T

Shares of AT&T (T) tumbled 6.7% to a 30-year low, as it may also have problems with lead-covered cables. In addition, the stock received a downgrade from Citi.



Ford Motor Company

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) dropped 5.9% after the carmaker lowered the price of its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.



Walt Disney

Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) sank 3.5% as the weekend box office showed its movies lost out to surprise small-studio hit, Sound of Freedom.



Paramount Global

Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) dipped 3.8% after its newest Mission: Impossible sequel beat out Sound of Freedom, but ticket sales didn’t match analysts’ expectations.

