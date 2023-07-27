S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Dip as Economic Growth Raises Rate Hike Concerns

The 13-day winning streak for the Dow was snapped, and the S&P 500 lost 0.6%, as stronger-than-anticipated U.S. economic growth revived concerns the Fed may keep raising interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 4%.

Royal Caribbean shares surged 8.7% after raising its outlook on higher prices and sales as demand for cruise travel rose.

eBay shares tumbled 10% after the online marketplace warned competition from other e-commerce sites could impact its current quarter results.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Royal Caribbean Group

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) added 8% after the cruise line operator posted better-than-expected earnings and raised its outlook on a jump in pricing for short-term bookings and onboard sales.



Align Technology

Shares of Align Technology (ALGN) jumped 13% as the medical device maker said demand by teenagers for its teeth-straightening braces helped lift profit and sales past analysts’ forecasts.



Textron

Shares of Textron (TXT) added 12% after the aircraft maker beat profit and sales estimates as it raised prices.



Meta Platforms

Shares of Meta Platforms (META) rose 4% as higher ad revenue helped the social media giant exceed estimates for earnings, revenue, and current quarter guidance.



International Paper

Shares of International Paper (IP) advanced almost 8% as the paper manufacturer’s profit blew past forecasts on the firm’s cost-cutting efforts.



5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

eBay

eBay (EBAY) shares declined 10% after the online marketplace warned about current quarter sales as it faces competition from other e-commerce sites and a decline in active buyers.



Chipotle Mexican Grill

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CME) dipped almost 10% as the Mexican food restaurant chain’s sales missed expectations after it raised prices in response to higher ingredient costs.



Southwest Airlines

Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) sank 9% as the carrier said it faced higher costs and lower unit revenue last quarter, and it warned that trend may continue.



Willis Towers Watson Plc

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Plc (WTW) dropped 9% after the insurance and consulting firm’s profit was less than anticipated, which the firm blamed on headwinds from prior-year book sales, inflationary conditions, and the costs of investments.



Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) shares fell 9.8% after the medical technology firm reported slower-than-expected growth in sales of its artificial heart values.

