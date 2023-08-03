S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Fall After Weaker-Than-Expected Earnings Reports

The S&P 500 Index was 0.3% lower after weaker-than-expected earnings reports from travel, ecommerce, and chip companies weighed on the index.

Clorox shares soared 8.9% after reporting better-than-expected results due to higher prices and strong demand for its products.

DXC Technology shares fell over 29% after missing analyst estimates on a decline in spending from business clients.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Clorox

Clorox (CLX) shares surged 8.9% after the company's fourth-quarter results beat expectations on higher prices and steady demand for its household products. The company forecast its 2024 profit to be between $5.60 and $5.90 per share, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) shares rallied 7.9% after the company topped analysts' expectations with $1.10 earnings per share on 17% higher bookings. The company also announced that it would invest $1 billion in generative AI technologies over the next three years.



Westrock

Shares of packaging company Westrock (WRK) gained 6.2% after the company released its fiscal third quarter results. Net sales were 7.2% lower than a year ago as demand waned, but the company exceeded cost-cutting expectations, with over $450 million in run-rate savings.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron (REGN) shares were 5.4% higher after the company reported an EPS of $10.24 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $9.84, according to Refinitiv data. The improvement was largely driven by sales of the company's eczema treatment Dupixent. Regeneron also said it expects the FDA could soon approve a higher-dose version of its drug to treat macular degeneration.

Epam Systems

Epam Systems (EPAM) shares rose 3.2% after the company's second-quarter results showed a 10% improvement in earnings per share at $2.64. Revenue also improved, with the EMEA region contributing 39.2%, an 8.5% jump on last year.



5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. (DXC) was the worst-performing stock on the S&P 500 as shares tumbled more than 29% after reporting lower-than-expected sales and earnings, and slashing its forecast on a decline in spending from its business clients amid concerns about macroeconomic headwinds.

Expedia Group

Shares of travel booking firm Expedia (EXPE) dropped 16.4% in its largest decline in more than three years after second-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates. Gross lodging bookings were at a record, but revenue growth slowed significantly to 6% year-over-year, compared to 18% in the first quarter.

Etsy

Etsy (ETSY) shares plunged 13.7% after delivering weaker-than-expected guidance for its third-quarter earnings. The company beat on the top and bottom line in the second quarter, but revenue of $610 million for the next three months came in lower than the $632 million analysts were expecting as demand softened.

PayPal

Payments giant PayPal (PYPL) suffered a 12.3% drop in its share price despite beating profit and sales estimates after its adjusted operating margin dropped to 21.4%, below the company’s estimate of 22%, with pressure coming from its business loan book.

Qualcomm

Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) slumped 8.2% after the company's sales fell short for the third quarter. The company saw a 23% sales decline year-over-year due to lower demand for its mobile phone chips after a slump in smartphone sales.