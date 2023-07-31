S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Oil Industry Stocks Advance as Oil Prices Climb

U.S. equities were higher to start the week as the S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive winning month, up 3.1% in July.

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 was little changed to start the week on Monday, July 31, 2023, edging 0.2% higher as oil stocks gained on the back of higher oil prices.

Onsemi shares rose more than 2% after the company beat revenue estimates on higher demand for its automotive and industrial chips.

Johnson & Johnson shares dropped close to 4% after a judge dismissed its bankruptcy plans to resolve talcum powder-related lawsuits.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Onsemi

Shares of chipmaker Onsemi (ON) rose 2.5% and hit an all-time high on the day after the company's second-quarter earnings. Revenue beat estimates on higher demand for its automotive and industrial chips.

Adobe

Shares in software firm Adobe (ADBE) jumped 3.3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight. The investment bank said artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration could add a 25% upside potential to the stock.

Disney

Disney (DIS) shares gained 3.2% after CEO Bob Iger brought back two former executives to advise on Disney's legacy TV operations.



Chevron

Higher crude oil prices driven by Chinese demand hopes, lifted shares of oil industry stocks, including Chevron (CVX), with shares adding 3%. Chevron also received an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares climbed 2.2% after a strong first week for its Barbie movie, which took in more than $500 million worldwide.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

Johnson & Johnson

Shares of pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dropped close to 4% after a judge dismissed its bankruptcy plans to resolve talcum powder-related lawsuits.

Mettler-Toledo

Mettler-Toledo (MTD) shares fell 3.9% after reducing its 2023 guidance after a slowdown in order volume from clients in China.

Agilent

Shares of life sciences firm Agilent (A) lost 3.4% after Barclays downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight, on concerns about a decline in spending in biopharma industries and slowing business in China.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile (TMUS) shares fell 2.2% as the stock remains under pressure following last week's earnings release, which showed revenue was lower than analysts had expected amid macroeconomic challenges.

Ford

Ford shares edged 0.3% lower after a downgrade by Jefferies analysts on concerns about its electric vehicle (EV) losses.

