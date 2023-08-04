S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Lose Ground as Hiring Slows

U.S. equities finished lower on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after the Labor Department's latest jobs report showed the pace of hiring slowed in July. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Dow and Nasdaq declined 0.4%.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Amazon

Shares of ecommerce giant Amazon jumped 8.3% after the company beat analysts' expectations for second-quarter earnings. Earnings per share of $0.65 were well above forecasts of $0.35, with sales boosted by a record Prime Day event and ad revenue helping offset slower growth in its cloud division.

Gen Digital

Gen Digital (GEN) shares rallied close to 8% after reporting earnings that beat estimates, and a 33% year-over-year increase in revenue. The company's sales were boosted by growth in its customer base to 38.2 million from 24 million a year ago.

WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares rallied 8.4% after the company's CFO said the current Hollywood actors' strike led to a sharp drop in expenses.



Booking Holdings

Shares of Booking.com parent Booking Holdings (BKNG) jumped 7.9% after the company reported better-than-expected revenue. The company which also owns Kayak.com, and Open Table, said marketing efficiency was a driver of its second-quarter performance, with revenue up 27% year-over-year.

DaVita

DaVita's (DVA) stock price was 7.1% higher after the company reported a decline in profit but still beat projections. The provider of kidney dialysis treatments said increased Medicare rates helped it come ahead of estimates.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

Fortinet

Shares of cybersecurity company Fortinet (FTNT) slumped 25% after reporting weaker-than-expected billings and revenue, and lowered its forecast as its enterprise clients cut back on IT spending.



ResMed

ResMed (RMD) shares dropped 18.5% after the company posted earnings, fourth-quarter sales, and profits that missed expectations, in part due to higher manufacturing costs.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage (EXR) shares suffered a 9.8% drop after the company reported second-quarter earnings per share and revenue that both lagged behind estimates due to lower occupancy levels.

Microchip Technologies

Microchip Technologies (MCHP) shares tumbled 6.8% after its guidance came in lower than expected, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Apple

Apple (AAPL) shares lost 4.8% after reporting lower iPhone and iPad sales, even as earnings per share beat estimates.