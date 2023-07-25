S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Rally on Earnings Enthusiasm

Key Takeaways U.S. markets continued their rally, with the S&P 500 up 0.3% on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the strength of corporate earnings reports.

3M shares rose after reporting better-than-expected revenue as it streamlined its business.

RTX shares sank as the defense contractor dealt with an engine parts defect.

The rally for U.S. markets continued on Tuesday, with the Dow rising for the 12th straight session and the S&P 500 up 0.3%, as enthusiasm over corporate earnings boosted demand for stocks.



5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

3M

Shares of 3M (MMM) rose 5% as the maker of consumer, health care, and industrial products posted better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue, and boosted its guidance as it streamlined its business.



General Electric

Shares of General Electric (GE) added 6% after the conglomerate reported profit and revenue that beat forecasts as sales in its aerospace division jumped.



Packaging Corporation of America

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) soared 10% because of higher demand for its paper.



Dow

Shares of Dow (DOW) advanced 1.8% as the CFO of the chemical giant said the start of the long-awaited upcycle for chemicals and plastics could come next year.



PulteGroup

Shares of PulteGroup (PHM) took off 6% on higher prices and an increase in new home demand as rising mortgage rates are keeping owners of existing homes from putting their properties on the market.

YCharts

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

RTX Corporation

Shares of RTX Corporation (RTX) sank 10% as the defense contractor formerly known as Raytheon warned it needed accelerated removals and inspections of some engines because of a faulty part.



Alaska Air Group

Shares of Alaska Air Group (ALK) plunged 9.7% as the airline indicated its current quarter revenue growth would be flat to up 3%, well below the 7% gain in the second quarter.



General Motors

Shares of General Motors (GM) dropped 3.5% as the carmaker increased its planned spending cuts and said it was having difficulty producing batteries for its EVs.



Whirlpool

Shares of Whirlpool (WHR) dipped 3% after the company’s profit fell with inflation leading consumers to pull back spending on big appliances.



Invesco

Shares of Invesco (IVZ) declined 7.5% as the investment management firm’s profit and sales missed analysts’ estimates because of rising costs and slowing revenue.

