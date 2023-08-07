S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Take Off After Earnings Reports

U.S. equities soared, bouncing back from last week’s slump after the latest batch of earnings reports and ahead of the release of inflation readings later this week. The S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak, rising 0.9%.



Berkshire Hathaway shares rose 3% and hit an all-time high after reporting better-than-expected profit, boosted by its insurance business and investment gains.

Tyson Foods shares tumbled almost 4% as the meat producer’s sales of chicken and pork sank, and it announced it was closing four more chicken processing plants.

5 S&P 500 Companies That Posted Gains

Viatris

Viatris (VTRS) shares advanced almost 4% after the drugmaker beat sales estimates, said it would be announcing divestitures, and received word the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would consider approval of its new multiple sclerosis drug made along with Israel’s Mapi Pharma.



DaVita

DaVita (DVA) shares rose 3.6% as UBS upgraded the stock and raised its price target, saying the kidney dialysis services provider’s growth prospects are strong.



Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) shares closed up 3.4% to an all-time high at the close after Warren Buffett’s conglomerate posted better-than-expected profit, boosted by its insurance business and investment gains. Then the shares fell 2.4% in after-hours trading.



Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage (MNST) shares jumped 6% on an upgrade by Piper Sandler, which indicated the maker of energy drinks is “well-positioned” in the sector.



Boeing

Boeing (BA) shares gained 3% as the aerospace firm said it would be ready to send NASA astronauts into space on its Starliner capsule for the first time next March.



5 S&P 500 Companies That Posted Losses

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods (TSN) shares tumbled almost 4% as the meat producer’s sales of chicken and pork sank, and it announced it was closing four more chicken processing plants.





Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup (CPB) shares dipped 1.8% after the food company agreed to acquire Sovos Brands (SOVO), the maker of Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, and Noosa products, for $2.7 billion.



Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) shares dropped 1% on word the electric carmaker’s CFO, Zach Kirkhorn, was leaving after 13 years. It was during Kirkhorn's time as CFO that Tesla went from being an unprofitable venture into a money-making business.



Apple

Apple (AAPL) shares lost 1%, falling again after last week’s earnings report showed quarterly sales dropped, and the iPhone maker warned current quarter revenue would be lower as well.



Moderna

Moderna (MRNA) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500, with shares down 6.5% after rival COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech (BNTX) posted a quarterly loss and sales plummeted on falling demand for the shots.

