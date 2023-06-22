S&P 500 and Nasdaq Snap 3-Day Losing Streak as Tech Stocks Advance

Key Takeaways Tech stocks help the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap their 3-day skid on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Amazon shares take off on its plans for an AI innovation center.

Shares of oil companies dropped along with the price of crude.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped a three-day losing streak, lifted higher by tech stocks. The Dow finished in the red.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) took off as the company announced it would invest $100 million to create a generative artificial intelligence (AI) innovation center. Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) were up 2%. Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Salesforce (CRM) shares added more than 1%.

Shares of NRG Energy (NRG) rose as the power provider responded to criticism from activist investor Elliott Investment Management by increasing its share buybacks and moving to change its board. B. Riley initiated coverage of Expedia (EXPE) with a ”buy” rating, and shares of the online travel site jumped. FedEx (FDX) was one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 as the package delivery giant’s shares rallied from yesterday’s selloff, which was prompted by the company’s lackluster quarterly sales report.

After two days of strong gains related to generator demand because of storms and oppressive heat in the Southern U.S., shares of Generac Holdings (GNRC) tumbled. Shares of financial data provider FactSet Research Systems (FDS) slumped as the firm indicated that full-year revenue would be at the low end of its previous estimate.

Concerns that higher interest rates will slow economic growth sent oil futures sinking, and shares of producers such as Chevron (CVX) and Marathon Oil (MRO) were down as well. Boeing (BA) shares slipped as Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) suspended production at its Kansas factory ahead of an upcoming strike. Shares of Spirit and other firms that it supplies also dropped.

The interest rate outlook lifted the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. Prices for gold, silver, and other metals declined. The U.S. dollar gained on the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.