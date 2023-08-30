S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Rises a 4th-Straight Day After Jobs, GDP Data

Key Takeaways U.S. equities rose for a 4th-straight session on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, with the S&P 500 adding 0.4%, as reports on jobs and GDP raised hopes the Fed may pull back on rate hikes.

Deere increased its quarterly dividend by $0.10, and shares advanced.

HP warned that the market for PCs and printers remained soft, and shares tumbled.

The rally in U.S. equities extended into a fourth day as private sector job creation slowed and second quarter GDP growth was revised downward. lifting optimism that the economy is cooling enough for the Fed to hold back on raising interest rates further to fight inflation. The S&P 500 crossed the 4,500 mark for the first time in three weeks, advancing 0.4%.

Insulet (PODD) shares rose more than 6% after reports that CEO James Hollingshead purchased about $1 million of the insulin delivery system maker’s stock. Shares of rival DexCom (DXCM) added 3% as well. Deere & Co. (DE) shares climbed 2.3% as the big farm equipment manufacturer boosted its quarterly dividend by $0.10 to $1.35 per share.



Shares of Lennar (LEN) picked up 2%, and those of rival home builders also rose, as a surprise gain in pending home sales raised enthusiasm for the housing sector. Nvidia (NVDA) shares increased 1%, hitting yet another all-time high, as Melius Research said the stock could go up another 50%.



HP (HPQ) shares sank 6.6% as the PC and printer company cut its full-year guidance, saying sales remain soft. Brown-Forman (BF.A) shares lost 4,5% after the producer of Jack Daniel's and other alcohol brands reported earnings and revenue that came in short of forecasts because of increased costs and lower sales of its premium drinks.



Rockwell Automation (ROK) shares tumbled 2.4% as Barclays downgraded the stock and reduced the price target, arguing that expectations for the provider of automation products are just too high. Evergy (EVRG) shares dipped 3% after Kansas power regulators ruled that the electric company’s rate hike request wasn't justified, and that it should actually reduce rates for customers in the Kansas City area.

