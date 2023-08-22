S&P Downgrade of Banks' Credit Could Make Borrowing Even Tougher

More U.S. banks have been hit with credit rating downgrades, the latest development threatening to make borrowing more difficult for businesses and individuals.

Key Takeaways S&P has downgraded five U.S. banks and put two others on notice because of a "tough" high interest rate business environment.



The decision, on top of recent downgrades by other credit rating companies, will likely make it harder and more expensive for borrowers to get loans.

The banking industry is grappling with fallout from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks this spring, as well as the Federal Reserve's campaign of anti-inflation rate hikes.



S&P became the latest credit rating company to lower its assessment of some U.S. banks on Monday when it lowered its ratings of five banks and put two others on notice for potential downgrades in the future. KeyCorp, the 20th-largest U.S. bank according to the Federal Reserve, was the biggest bank downgraded.



The downgrade poses another obstacle for people and businesses who are already facing the highest interest rates in decades for various kinds of loans because of the Federal Reserve’s campaign of anti-inflation rate hikes. Banks have also raised their standards for lending, making borrowers meet stricter conditions. Credit downgrades likely will mean higher borrowing costs, and even tougher lending standards, said Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James.

“It is going to become more difficult for these banks to lend because funding normally dries up and becomes even more expensive,” he said. “It's going to become more expensive for customers to get loans.”



S&P’s downgrade comes on the heels of actions by the two other major credit rating companies, Fitch and Moody's. Last week, Fitch said it was downgrading the credit rating of the entire U.S. banking sector, a move that could affect ratings for individual banks, including some of the largest ones. Earlier this month, Moody’s downgraded 10 banks and put six others on notice.



Banks are facing a “tough” environment in the wake of the Fed raising its benchmark interest rate to its highest since 2001, S&P said in a research note explaining the downgrade. Rate hikes have lowered the value of assets that regional banks hold, and have forced banks to pay higher interest rates to depositors.



Bank customers have moved assets out of non-interest bearing accounts, which have declined 23%, over the last five quarters, S&P said, while certificates of deposit and brokered deposits have doubled, increasing funding costs.



Other challenges for the banking sector include the possibility that the U.S. could enter a long-predicted recession, or that banks could lose a lot of money on commercial real estate loans amid a decline in the value of office space because of work-from-home trends, S&P economists said in the note.



S&P downgraded The Associated Banc Corp; Comerica Inc; KeyCorp; UMB Financial Corp; and Valley National Bancorp and put River City Bank and S&T Bank on notice.

In general, institutions with lower credit ratings must pay higher borrowing costs because investors view them as riskier bets. However, Aleman said, the impact of the latest downgrade will be limited because it mainly reflects what markets already knew.



“These agencies, as is always the case, are laggards in making these assessments,” Aleman said.

The banking sector has come under pressure, and has pulled back on lending, after a string of three bank failures this spring that started in March when panicked depositors at Silicon Valley Bank withdrew their money at a rate of a million dollars per second.



Reduced availability of credit hurts the ability of consumers to spend, and of businesses to hire and expand, putting a further drag on an economy already grinding under the weight of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.