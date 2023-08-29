S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Gains as Jobs Data Boosts Hope of Rate Hike Pause

Key Takeaways U.S. equites continued their rally, with the S&P 500 up 1.5% on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, led higher by tech stocks.

The market gained as a big drop in job openings boosted optimism the Fed might now reconsider future interest rate hikes.

All the FAAMG stocks advanced at least 1%; Tesla was the top-performing stock in the S&P 500.

The rally for U.S. equities continued, with the S&P 500 jumping 1.5%, following a report showing July job openings sank to their lowest level in more than two years. That led to optimism the Fed may consider the labor market stable enough to pull back on interest rate hikes. The Nasdaq was up 1.7%, and the Dow gained about 0.9%.



Tech stocks, which are more attractive when borrowing costs are lower, helped drive the gains. Shares of all the FAAMG companies added more than 1% and chipmakers surged. Tesla (TSLA) shares jumped 7.7% following a study that showed frequent fast charging doesn’t degrade the carmaker’s batteries, as had been previously believed. Shares of AT&T (T) picked up 4%, and Verizon Communications (VZ) shares rose 3%, as Citi upgraded both stocks, pointing to the companies’ abilities to keep paying their dividends.



Best Buy (BBY) shares increased 4% after the electronics retailer exceeded profit and sales estimates and gave a positive outlook for the sector next year. Catalent (CTLT) shares added 4.75% as the biotech firm’s revenue was better than expected, and the company reached a settlement with activist investor Elliot Investment Management, which included adding new board members and reviewing its business strategy.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) shares dropped 1.6% as the railroad said the impact of a hardware-related outage that disrupted train traffic across its network Monday could last for weeks. Shares of rival Union Pacific (UNP) were also down, falling 0.5%.