S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Little Changed After Unemployment Jumps

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 01, 2023
S&P 500 Gains and Losses for Sept. 1, 2023

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equities were mixed, with the S&P 500 posting a 0.2% gain on Sept. 1, 2023, after a report showing a jump in the unemployment rate in August raises questions about the Fed's reaction to the data.
  • A massive metals theft at Europe's biggest copper producer boosted shares of Freeport-McMoRan.
  • Walgreens' CEO stepped down, and the pharmacy chain warned about 2023 profit.

U.S. equities opened the month of September mixed, with the S&P 500 little changed, as data showing a higher than expected jump in the unemployment rate raised questions about how the Fed might react. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, its fifth winning session in the last six. 

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares advanced 4% after European rival Aurubis said it was apparently swindled out of hundreds of millions of dollars in metal . Intel (INTC) shares were up 4% and on a six-day rally, fueled by comments from CEO Pat Gelsinger that the chipmaker is expected to reach its quarterly profit targets with the PC market improving. 

Illumina (ILMN) shares gained 2% as analysts at Evercore ISI explained that the stock could take off as the biotech firm brings in a new CEO. Shares of Chevron (CVX ) increased 2%, and shares of other oil producers also rose, as crude futures jumped 2.7% on tight supplies.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares dropped 7.4% as CEO Rosalind Brewer stepped down, and the drug store chain warned about full-year earnings. Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) tumbled 2.4% after reports that it cut off its TV networks from Charter Communications’ (CHTR) Spectrum cable service in a fee dispute. Charter Communications shares were down 3.6%.

Tesla (TSLA) shares sank 5% after the electric carmaker lowered prices on its Models S and X vehicles in an effort to drive up demand.  Broadcom (AVGO) shares declined 5.5% after the semiconductor maker’s guidance was short of estimates because of falling demand for smartphone chips.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. CNN: Theft Rocks Europe's Largest Copper Producer

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description