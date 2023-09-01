S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Little Changed After Unemployment Jumps

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed, with the S&P 500 posting a 0.2% gain on Sept. 1, 2023, after a report showing a jump in the unemployment rate in August raises questions about the Fed's reaction to the data.

A massive metals theft at Europe's biggest copper producer boosted shares of Freeport-McMoRan.

Walgreens' CEO stepped down, and the pharmacy chain warned about 2023 profit.

U.S. equities opened the month of September mixed, with the S&P 500 little changed, as data showing a higher than expected jump in the unemployment rate raised questions about how the Fed might react. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, its fifth winning session in the last six.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares advanced 4% after European rival Aurubis said it was apparently swindled out of hundreds of millions of dollars in metal . Intel (INTC) shares were up 4% and on a six-day rally, fueled by comments from CEO Pat Gelsinger that the chipmaker is expected to reach its quarterly profit targets with the PC market improving.

Illumina (ILMN) shares gained 2% as analysts at Evercore ISI explained that the stock could take off as the biotech firm brings in a new CEO. Shares of Chevron (CVX ) increased 2%, and shares of other oil producers also rose, as crude futures jumped 2.7% on tight supplies.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares dropped 7.4% as CEO Rosalind Brewer stepped down, and the drug store chain warned about full-year earnings. Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) tumbled 2.4% after reports that it cut off its TV networks from Charter Communications’ (CHTR) Spectrum cable service in a fee dispute. Charter Communications shares were down 3.6%.

Tesla (TSLA) shares sank 5% after the electric carmaker lowered prices on its Models S and X vehicles in an effort to drive up demand. Broadcom (AVGO) shares declined 5.5% after the semiconductor maker’s guidance was short of estimates because of falling demand for smartphone chips.