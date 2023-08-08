S&P Gains and Losses Today: Bank Stocks Tumble on Moody's Downgrade

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 dipped 0.4% on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, as bank stocks lost ground after Moody’s downgrades.

International Flavors & Fragrances was the worst-performing stock in the index after slashing its guidance as consumers pulled back on purchases.

Eli Lilly led gains after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results and guidance as sales of its diabetes drug, Mounjaro, surged.



The S&P 500 dipped 0.4%, dragged down by banking stocks after Moody’s downgraded several small- and medium-sized banks, and warned that larger ones could face the same fate. In addition, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported U.S. consumer credit card debt exceeded $1 trillion for the first time ever.

Shares of large financial institutions fell, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) lost 2%, Bank of America (BAC) shares dipped 1.9%, and Citigroup (C ) declined 1.5%. Regional bank stocks lost ground as well, with shares of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) 1.6% lower and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) down 1.9%.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) was the worst-performing stock in the index as shares tumbled more than 19% after the maker of ingredients, flavors, and scents slashed its guidance as consumers pulled back on purchases. Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) also reported a drop in demand for its products, and shares declined 9.5%. Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) sank 4.4% as the shipping company reported tonnage for both air and ocean freight dropped, and revenue tumbled 51%.

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Novo Nordisk (NVO) hit all-time highs amid rising enthusiasm over their weight-loss drugs. Lilly led gains with shares surging 14.9% after posting better-than-expected quarterly results and guidance, and optimism grew about the potential use of its diabetes drug, Mounjaro, to treat obesity. Shares of another pharmaceutical firm, New Jersey’s Organon (OGN), gained 9% after sales of its oral contraceptive drug, Nexplanon, jumped following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) shares climbed more than 6% after the financial tech firm beat profit estimates and raised its dividend on net new business and internal growth.