S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Snaps Losing Streak as Rates, China Fears Ease

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% on Sept. 8, 2023, snapping a 3-day losing streak as concerns eased about rising interest rates and U.S.-China tensions.

Kroger's results beat estimates, and the supermarket chain settled opioid lawsuits. Shares rose.

Shares of Essex Property Trust fell as worries about lower rents led Citi to downgrade the stock and cut the price target.

The S&P 500 broke its three-day losing streak, rising 0.1%, as worries about rising interest rates and U.S.-China tensions that have dragged the markets down this week eased.



Kroger (KR) shares picked up 3% after the biggest U.S. supermarket chain posted better-than-expected results and agreed to a $1.2 billion settlement over claims its prescription drugs added to the opioid crisis in the U.S. Valero Energy (VLO) shares jumped 4.3%, and shares of Phillips 66 (PSX) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) also advanced, when Wells Fargo raised the price target on all three of those stocks. Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares gained almost 3% as Bank of America upgraded the stock and raised the target price, citing a rebound in the biotech industry.

Boeing (BA) shares fell 2% on concerns about the aircraft maker’s deliveries of its 737 MAX passenger jet because of a manufacturing defect discovered in the planes. Essex Property Trust (ESS) shares dropped 2.6% after Citi downgraded the stock and cut the price target of the apartment owner, pointing to weaker rent growth. Intuit (INTU) shares lost 0.6% after a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) judge ruled the maker of Turbo Tax software misled consumers with ads promoting so-called free tax products and services.