S&P Gains and Losses Today: Index Drops as Oil Prices, Interest Rates Rise

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 05, 2023
S&P 500 Gainers and Losers 9.5.23

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equities fell, with the S&P 500 Index closing down 0.4% on Sept. 5, 2023, as oil prices and interest rates rose.
  • Home builders were among the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500, led by Pultegroup (PHM) shares, which sank more than 5% on concerns about higher mortgage rates.
  • Tesla (TSLA) shares jumped almost 5% after the electric vehicle (EV) maker boosted deliveries of EVs produced in China last month.

U.S. equities began the Labor Day holiday-shortened week lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.4%, as investors weighed the potential impact of rising oil prices and interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note soared 10 basis points (bps).

Home builders were among the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500, led by Pultegroup (PHM) shares, which sank 5.7% amid concerns about higher mortgage rates crimping home sales. Illumina (ILMN) shares lost 5.4% as the gene sequencing firm picked Agilent Technologies (A) executive Jacob Thaysen as its new CEO following a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn. Xylem (XYL) shares declined 4.7% as the water technology company also announced a new CEO, choosing current COO Mathew Pine. 

Tesla (TSLA) shares jumped almost 5% after the electric vehicle (EV) maker boosted deliveries of EVs produced in China last month. NetApp (NTAP) shares gained 2.4% after Susquehanna upgraded the stock and lifted the price target, pointing to potential increased demand for the company’s cloud storage products.

Halliburton (HAL) shares picked up 2.7%, one of several companies in the oil patch whose shares advanced as crude prices moved higher with Saudi Arabia and Russia extending their production cuts. Oracle (ORCL) shares added 2.5% as Barclays upgraded the stock and raised the price target, citing its strength in the booming artificial intelligence sector.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares were up 0.7% as the entertainment giant said its debt-reduction plans were on track and raised its full-year and current quarter free cash flow even though Hollywood strikes would negatively impact earnings.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description