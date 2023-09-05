S&P Gains and Losses Today: Index Drops as Oil Prices, Interest Rates Rise

Key Takeaways U.S. equities fell, with the S&P 500 Index closing down 0.4% on Sept. 5, 2023, as oil prices and interest rates rose.

U.S. equities began the Labor Day holiday-shortened week lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.4%, as investors weighed the potential impact of rising oil prices and interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note soared 10 basis points (bps).

Home builders were among the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500, led by Pultegroup (PHM) shares, which sank 5.7% amid concerns about higher mortgage rates crimping home sales. Illumina (ILMN) shares lost 5.4% as the gene sequencing firm picked Agilent Technologies (A) executive Jacob Thaysen as its new CEO following a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn. Xylem (XYL) shares declined 4.7% as the water technology company also announced a new CEO, choosing current COO Mathew Pine.



Tesla (TSLA) shares jumped almost 5% after the electric vehicle (EV) maker boosted deliveries of EVs produced in China last month. NetApp (NTAP) shares gained 2.4% after Susquehanna upgraded the stock and lifted the price target, pointing to potential increased demand for the company’s cloud storage products.

Halliburton (HAL) shares picked up 2.7%, one of several companies in the oil patch whose shares advanced as crude prices moved higher with Saudi Arabia and Russia extending their production cuts. Oracle (ORCL) shares added 2.5% as Barclays upgraded the stock and raised the price target, citing its strength in the booming artificial intelligence sector.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares were up 0.7% as the entertainment giant said its debt-reduction plans were on track and raised its full-year and current quarter free cash flow even though Hollywood strikes would negatively impact earnings.