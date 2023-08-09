S&P Gains and Losses Today: Index Falls as Tech Stocks Lose Ground

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 dipped 0.7% on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 as tech stocks fell ahead of Thursday's key consumer inflation report.

Shares of Akamai Technologies gained as businesses spent more on cybersecurity.

Paramount Global (PARA) was one of the worst-performing stocks in the index, as shares slipped 4.5% after rival Sony (SONY) warned the strike by actors and writers will reduce current quarter revenue.

Meta Platforms (META) shares also shed 2% as the social media giant added new apps to its so-called “Twitter Killer” site, Threads, after losing about half of those who initially signed up when it was launched last month. Xylem (XYL) shares dipped 2% after short seller Ben Axler’s Spruce Point Capital Management indicated the stock could plunge as much as 30% to 45% long-term.

Leading gains, Axon Enterprise (AXON) shares jumped 14% after the maker of Taser and other law enforcement and military technology products reported better-than-expected results and lifted its outlook as sales of its cloud services business soared. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares followed, advanced 8% after the cybersecurity firm’s guidance exceeded analysts’ forecasts on increasing demand for its services as online hacking threats rise.

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) shares added 6% after the corporate payments services company beat earnings and revenue forecasts and raised its outlook on rising fuel card revenue. Shares of First Solar (FLSR) rose almost 4% as the solar power company announced it would build a fifth manufacturing plant in the U.S.

