S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Index Slips on Worries About Rate Hikes, Tech

Apple shares fell again on reports China is banning use of iPhones for government employees and those who work at state-run companies.

Shares of Walmart rose as the biggest brick-and-mortar retailer said some new hires would make less money.

The S&P 500 Index dropped for a third consecutive day, losing 0.3%, on continuing worries about more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and new concerns about Chinese pressure on U.S. tech companies.



Apple (AAPL) shares dropped 3%, falling for a second-straight session following reports that China is telling workers in the government and state-own companies not to use iPhones at work. Seagate Technology (STX) shares tumbled 11% on a downgrade by Barclays, which cited weaker demand for hard disk drives.



Rollins (ROL) shares dipped 6% after the parent of Orkin and other pest-control brands said major investor LOR, Inc. is making a public offering of 38.72 million shares. FMC (FMC) shares lost 7% after Blue Orca shorted the stock, arguing that issues with the chemical maker’s patents have opened its products up to competition from generics.



WestRock (WRK) shares added 4% when Irish rival Smurfit Kappa indicated it was in talks to acquire the packaging products maker. Intel (INTC) shares picked up 3% as the company is seen as a potentially more attractive source of chips for U.S. businesses if tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate. Walmart (WMT) shares rose 1% as the biggest U.S. private sector employer reduced wages for some new hires.