SABEW Announces Winners of Best in Business Book Awards of 2022

The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) announced the winners and finalists for its third annual Best in Business Book Awards, which recognizes outstanding business journalism in published books. The books considered were published between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

Winners and Finalists: Business Reporting

Flying Blind: The 737 Max Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing by Peter Robison, published by Anchor Books, won the Business Reporting category, sponsored by Investopedia. Robison’s book chronicles how corporate malfeasance at Boeing and an overarching focus on profit contributed to two devastating crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets in 2018 and 2019. Corporate management at Boeing—a longtime pioneering innovator of U.S. aviation—put profit before people, leading to a decline in equipment safety and testing standards, ultimately putting the lives of thousands at risk, Robison wrote.

Runners-up included The Founders: The Story of Paypal and the Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Silicon Valley by Jimmy Soni, A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine by Gregory Zuckerman, and Trillion Dollar Triage by Nick Timiraos.

Winners and Finalists: Investing and Personal Finance

This year, SABEW added a new category titled “Investing and Personal Finance,” sponsored by Yahoo! Finance. The winner was Laurence Kotlikoff’s book, Money Magic: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life, published by Little, Brown & Co. The two finalists were The Revolution That Wasn’t: Gamestop, Reddit, and the Fleecing of Small Investors, by Spencer Jakab, and The Truth About Crypto: A Practical, Easy-to-Understand Guide to Bitcoin, Blockchain, NFTs and Other Digital Assets, by Ric Edelman.

Caleb Silver, Investopedia’s editor-in-chief and SABEW committee co-chair and former president, led the Investopedia and Personal Finance team of judges. In announcing Kotlikoff’s winning book, the judges highlighted his ability to “translate complex topics into practical advice” and “challenge the conventional wisdom of personal finance, as well as some of the findings of behavioral economics.”

SABEW is the world’s largest and oldest organization of business and financial journalists. The winners and finalists were chosen from SABEW’s shortlist by a prestigious panel of judges.