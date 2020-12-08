Safeco Car Insurance Review

Pros Explained

Bundling discounts: Customers can save up to 15% by bundling auto and home insurance policies in a Safeco Package.

Customers can save up to 15% by bundling auto and home insurance policies in a Safeco Package. Multiple discounts for young drivers: Safeco offers several ways to save money through its Teen Safety Rewards program, including discounts for good grades, completing an approved driver education program, and for teens away from home without a car.

Safeco offers several ways to save money through its Teen Safety Rewards program, including discounts for good grades, completing an approved driver education program, and for teens away from home without a car. Right Track discount program: A plug-in that easily installs into your car that monitors driving habits to reward good drivers with discounts.

Cons Explained

Low customer satisfaction rankings: Safeco's ranking in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study falls well below the industry average.

Safeco's ranking in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study falls well below the industry average. Must go through a local agent: To get a quote or sign up for Safeco, you have to go through an independent local agent. There’s no option to receive a quote online.

To get a quote or sign up for Safeco, you have to go through an independent local agent. There’s no option to receive a quote online. Rideshare insurance not available in all states: Unfortunately, rideshare coverage is currently only available as an add-on in just 13 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

COVID-19 Assistance

Due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Safeco waived late fees and continued coverage for customers with overdue payments through June 15, 2020. Safeco also created the Personal Auto Customer Relief Fund to provide customers with 15% refunds on two months of auto insurance premiums.

Safeco customers who continue to experience financial hardships can contact Safeco to review coverage and payment options going forward.

Safeco Car Insurance Coverage

Safeco offers the following car insurance coverage options:

Collision: If your car is in an accident, collision insurance pays for damages to your car or its replacement.

Comprehensive: If your vehicle suffers damage because of circumstances other than accident or theft, comprehensive coverage pays for damages or replacement.

Liability: If you’re responsible for an accident you were part of, liability insurance through Safeco is offered two ways:

Bodily Injury Liability : It helps pay for expenses like hospital bills and medical care for the other party.

: It helps pay for expenses like hospital bills and medical care for the other party. Property Damage Liability: It helps pay for damages to the other party’s vehicle or real property.

Emergency Roadside Assistance: If you’re stranded more than 25 miles from home, Safeco provides standard roadside assistance and covers up to $100 for expenses and up to $500 for meals, lodging, and transportation.

Rental Car Reimbursement: If your car is in the shop because of a covered loss, Safeco helps cover the cost of a rental car.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP): If you or any passengers suffer injuries in an accident, personal injury protection helps pay for any medical expenses no matter who was at fault.

Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist: If you’re in an accident and the other driver is at fault, this coverage helps pay for repairs and medical bills if the at-fault driver has no coverage or too little coverage.

Loan/Lease Coverage: If your car is declared a total loss, loan and lease coverage, also known as gap insurance, pays the difference between your loan balance and the depreciated street value of your vehicle.

New Car Replacement: If you're the original owner of a totaled or stolen car that's less than one year old, new car replacement pays you the value of a comparable new car.

Rideshare Coverage: If you use your vehicle to make money as a rideshare driver, this coverage helps pay for any incidents that occur during times you drive for a transportation network company like Uber or Lyft.

Additional Safeco auto coverage options include:

Electronic Key and Lock Replacement

CD and DVD Replacement

Audio-Visual and Custom Equipment Coverage

Pet Coverage

Personal Property Coverage

Safeco Car Insurance Discounts

Safeco offers multiple discounts to its customers. Availability varies based on location. Discounts include:

Multiple Policy Discount: You can save up to 15% when you bundle insurance policies together through Safeco.

Multiple Vehicle Discount: Receive a discount if you insure multiple vehicles under the same policy.

Safety Discounts: You can save money by keeping a clean driving record, completing an accident prevention course, or driving a safe car.

Teen Driver Discounts: Safeco’s Teen Safety Rewards program provides several ways for teen drivers to earn extra discounts.

Drive Less Discount: You can save up to 20% by keeping your mileage low.

Anti-Theft Discount: Installing anti-theft devices can save money off your auto premiums.

Homeowner Discount: If you own and reside in a single-family home, townhouse, condominium, or mobile home, you can earn extra savings on your auto insurance.

Anti-Lock Brakes Discount: In some states, you’ll receive a discount if your vehicle was factory equipped with a four-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Safeco Car Insurance Availability

Safeco auto insurance is available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Safeco Customer Service

Most customer service needs are handled through your local independent Safeco agent. You can also reach Safeco’s customer support by calling 1-800-332-3226.

Safeco performed poorly in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, ranking 14 out of 25 insurance companies, below the industry average.﻿﻿

AM Best is the credit rating agency that issues opinions on insurance companies’ financial stability and ability to pay out its benefits when you file a claim. In 2019, Safeco received an A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best.

Complaint Index

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) maintains a database of complaints received about insurance companies. Each year, it releases a complaint ratio for insurance companies, which is the number of complaints the NAIC received relative to its market share.

The NAIC considers scores of 1.0 to be average. Anything above 1.0 means the company received more complaints than average, while scores below 1.0 mean the company received fewer complaints than average. In 2019, Safeco’s overall complaint ratio was 1.98, meaning it received more complaints than is expected for a company of its size. The insurance company's 2019 complaint index for private passenger auto insurance was 1.34.﻿﻿

Other Insurance Provided by Safeco

Safeco offers multiple insurance products, including:

How to Make a Car Insurance Claim With Safeco

You can file a claim with Safeco through your online account, Safeco’s mobile app, or by calling 1-800-332-3226. Claim phone support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When you file a claim, you’ll need the following information:

Your Safeco policy number

Contact information

The incident date and description

Resulting damage

Once you file a claim, you can track its progress online or through the mobile app. You can also upload photos of any damage through the app, available on iOS and Android.

Safeco Car Insurance Cancellation Policy

To cancel your Safeco car insurance policy, call your local independent agent or Safeco’s customer support line at 1-800-332-3226. Have your name and policy number handy to provide to the agent or representative.

Always ask for either written or email confirmation of your cancellation before hanging up the phone. Verify your renewal date and find a new insurer before you cancel to ensure there’s no lapse in coverage.

Get a Safeco Car Insurance Quote

You can get a Safeco car insurance quote online or you can call one of Safeco's local independent agents or 1-844-913-0052 to get a quote over the phone.

To receive a quote, you'll need to provide personal information for yourself and any other drivers including:

Name

Address

Birthday

Gender

Marital status

Education level

Age when first licensed

Occupation

Year, make, and model of car

Estimated annual mileage

Driving record

Verdict

There’s plenty of opportunities to save money with Safeco through its wide array of discounts, but they typically don’t offer the best rates in the market. Safeco is a good option for drivers who plan to manage their accounts through mobile and digital tools. Remember that you can only sign up for coverage through a local agent, not online.

Safeco is a good fit for young drivers, people who don’t drive that often, and people with multiple policies. Its reputation for below-average customer satisfaction is something to consider in your decision.

Compare Other Car Insurance Reviews

Finding the right car insurance for your needs can not only save you money but also headaches down the road. Because of different underwriting processes, premiums can vary from one insurer to the next. Your best bet is to get quotes from multiple insurers to find the best car insurance company for your specific auto coverage needs.

Methodology

Investopedia is dedicated to furnishing consumers with unbiased, comprehensive reviews of car insurance providers. We reviewed each insurance provider's coverage options, available discounts, customer services, and satisfaction ratings to ensure that our content helps users make the right insurance decision for their needs.