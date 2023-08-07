Sage Therapeutics Shares Plummet Following FDA Decision on Depression Drug

Key Takeaways Sage Therapeutic shares fell to an all-time low after the FDA rejected use of its treatment for major depressive disorder.

The drug, made along with Biogen, was approved to be the first-ever treatment for postpartum depression.

The decision has led Sage to consider cuts in its pipeline plans and workforce.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) cratered over 50% in intraday trading on Monday after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled that its depression drug, zuranolone, was not effective in treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

The news had initially been positive for Sage and its partner, Biogen (BIIB), on Friday when regulators did give approval for zuranolone to treat women suffering from postpartum depression. That made it the first-ever drug to get U.S. clearance for that condition. However, the denial by the FDA to expand the use for MDD, also known as clinical depression, takes away a much larger potential market for zuranolone.

Sage CEO Barry Greene said “we are highly disappointed for patients, particularly amid the current mental health crisis and millions of people with MDD struggling to find symptom relief.”

Greene warned the decision has led the company to evaluate resource allocation, “including pipeline prioritization and a workforce reorganization with a goal of extending our cash runway.”

Both Greene and Biogen CEO Christopher Viehbacher added that the companies will “thoroughly review the feedback from the FDA on the use of zuranolone in MDD to determine next steps.”

Shares of Sage Therapeutics lost more than half their value and tumbled to their all-time low following the news. Biogen shares were 0.7% higher.

