Salesforce Joins AI Push

Key Takeaways Customer relationship management company Salesforce.com (CRM) announced that it is joining other big tech firms in launching an artificial intelligence (AI) product.

Salesforce's "Einstein GPT" will use OpenAI's ChatGPT technology to facilitate communications between businesses and their customers.

The generative AI will be able to compose sales emails, generate responses to customer questions, create targeted content, and produce code.

Salesforce (CRM) joined the growing list of big tech firms jumping on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon. The cloud software provider introduced what it is calling "Einstein GPT," which will use OpenAI's ChatGPT technology for its business operations.

The company indicated the generative AI will be able to produce personalized emails for salespeople to send to customers, generate specific responses for customer service professionals to answer customer questions, create targeted content for marketers, and produce code for developers. Salesforce will also integrate Einstein GPT into its Slack instant messaging program.

CEO Marc Benioff explained that the world is "experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technology and generative AI." He said that's coming at a "pivotal moment" as companies focus on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personal ways.

Giving More People Access

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman added that the move will allow more people to benefit from the technology and give OpenAI an opportunity to learn more about real-world usage of it.

Salesforce is joining Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all recently announced their entry into AI. Microsoft also has an agreement with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT.