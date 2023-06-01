Salesforce Shares Fall as Customers Watch Spending

Key Takeaways Salesforce shares dropped as CapEx spending rises and customer behavior changes.

Salesforce's quarterly earnings, revenue, and current quarter outlook exceeded forecasts.

Despite the stock price's decline on Thursday, shares were up about 60% for 2023.

Salesforce (CRM) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow in early trading on Thursday after the cloud-based enterprise software provider reported higher-than-expected spending and warned of changes in customer buying behavior.

Shares dropped even though Salesforce posted strong fiscal 2024 first quarter results, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 and revenue up 11.3% to $8.25 billion. Both were better than forecasts. The company also raised its profit outlook for the full year and gave current quarter guidance that exceeded analysts’ estimates.

However, Salesforce said capital expenditures (CapEx) jumped 35.8% to $243 million, almost $40 million more than anticipated. In addition, COO Brian Millham noted that clients were continuing to look closely at deals, and are taking more time to close them than in the past. He noted that the company’s professional services business began to see less demand for multiyear transformations, and in some cases, they delayed projects.

CFO Amy Weaver added that along with pressure on professional services, more customers are choosing to contract on the time and material basis.

Salesforce shares were down 4.5% as of 11:16 a.m. ET on Thursday, though they were still up about 60% year-to-date.