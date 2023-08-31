Salesforce Shares Jump as Profit Rises on Cost Cuts, AI Moves

Salesforce (CRM) shares surged over 5% in early trading on Wednesday after it reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its full-year outlook, citing cost-cutting measures and rising demand for AI tools.

Salesforce's net income for the quarter came in at $1.27 billion, up from $68 million in the same period last year. Revenue rose to $8.6 billion, an increase of 11% from a year ago. The software company pointed to cost-cutting measures and rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) tools for the gains, despite sluggish growth.

Salesforce had cut jobs earlier in the year while increasing hiring for research and development areas like AI. Even with new hires, its headcount is 10% lower than the previous fiscal year. Salesforce also announced several new AI tools, as well as its first price hike in seven years during the second quarter.

Salesforce lifted its full-year forecast, now anticipating revenue of $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $8.04-$8.06, up from its previous guidance of $34.5 billion to $34.7 billion and EPS of $7.41 to $7.43.

In a conference call with analysts, however, Salesforce CFO Amy Weaver cautioned economic uncertainty could impact growth, along with drawn-out sales cycles, increased layers of approval for deals, and deal compression in subscription of services as well as in support and professional-services businesses.

With Thursday's gains, Salesforce shares were up close to 70% year-to-date.