Sam Bankman-Fried Faces More Charges

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Updated February 23, 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried being escorted by official

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Department of Justice Attorneys filed more criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX.
  • Federal prosecutors added four counts to the eight previously made against Bankman-Fried.
  • Bankman-Fried already pleaded not guilty to the original charges, with a trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

Federal prosecutors filed more criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, who is already accused of stealing billions from investors and customers of the collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which he co-founded and where he served as CEO until its bankruptcy last November.

In a superseding indictment filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Department of Justice attorneys added four counts to the eight previously made against Bankman-Fried for fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. The new charges include operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, bank fraud, securities fraud, and fraud involving derivatives.

Officials said Bankman-Fried, known as SBF, took funds from FTX to enrich himself and help prop up FTX and its associated crypto investment firm, Alameda Research. The alleged scheme was exposed when a rush of withdrawals from FTX created a liquidity crisis, leading to the firm's bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried's removal as CEO. His replacement called what occurred at FTX "old-fashioned embezzlement."

October Trial Date

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to the original charges and is currently free on $250 million bond. His trial is set to begin on Oct. 2. He'll be arraigned on what's been added in the new indictment at a future date. 

FTX's other co-founder, Gary Wang, and Caroline Ellison, who was co-CEO of Alameda, both pleaded guilty to related fraud charges and agreed to testify against Bankman-Fried.

