S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Mixed After Fed Lifts Rates

U.S. equities finished mixed, with the S&P 500 little changed after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to fight inflation, and policymakers suggested they might consider further hikes. The Dow had a small gain, and posted its 13th straight winning session.

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to fight inflation.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Alphabet

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) added 5% after the tech company reported better-than-expected revenue as Google ad sales gained. In addition, it announced that long-time CFO Ruth Porat would become CIO and President of the firm.



Union Pacific

Union Pacific (UNP) shares jumped 10% as the freight rail operator chose former COO Jim Vena as its new CEO.



Boeing

Boeing (BA) shares flew 8% higher as the aircraft manufacturer reported a lower-than-forecast quarterly loss and saw an increase in plane deliveries.



Chubb

Shares of Chubb (CB) were up 5% after the insurance company reported record revenue on an increase in property and casualty underwriting.



Automatic Data Processing

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) increased 5% as the payroll provider’s full-year guidance beat estimates on strong demand for services and new contracts.



5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments (TXN) shares dropped 5% after the chipmaker estimated current quarter profit and sales that were less than expected because of a slowdown in demand.

Microsoft

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) fell 3% after the software giant’s third-quarter guidance missed estimates after a slowdown in its Azure cloud and Windows PC businesses and detailed the costs of its artificial intelligence (AI) plans.

Robert Half

Robert Half (RHI) shares dipped 6% as a slowdown in client hiring hurt profit and sales at the HR consulting firm.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group (CSGP) shares dropped 8% after the commercial real estate site cut its full-year revenue guidance in anticipation of lower property transaction volume.



Allegion Plc

Allegion Plc (ALLE) shares sank 7% as the security systems provider lowered the high end of its full-year sales forecast because of a decline in its residential business.

