S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Rally on Solid Earnings News

Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published July 19, 2023
S&P 500 Biggest Gains and Losses 7/19/2023

It was another winning day for U.S. equities as strong earnings reports continued to fuel the recent rally. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, and the Dow was up for the eighth-straight session.

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.2% on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 as the market rally continued to be fueled by solid earnings reports.
  • Northern Trust shares took off as the bank posted a big jump in net interest income.
  • Omnicom Group's sales fell short of estimates, and shares slumped.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Northern Trust Corporation

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) soared 13% as the financial services company reported strong net interest income growth on the back of higher interest rates.

AT&T

Shares of AT&T (T) advanced 8.5% as concerns eased about lead contamination from its cables. Those worries had sent shares to their lowest level in three decades this week. 

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (STZ) shares rose 5% after the maker of alcoholic beverages worked out a cooperation agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment and added two independent board members.

Elevance Health

Shares of Elevance Health (ELV) were up 4% after the health insurance provider beat profit and sales estimates and raised its full-year outlook, thanks to higher medical insurance premiums and payouts were less than expected.

Cisco Systems

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) gained 2% after a JPMorgan upgrade suggesting orders are near a trough and could be set to rise. 

YCharts

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

Omnicom Group

Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC) tumbled 10% as the global marketing firm missed quarterly sales estimates and company organic growth slowed.

Halliburton

Shares of Halliburton (HAL) fell about 3% after the oilfield services provider warned of a slowdown in U.S. shale drilling this year. 

Tapestry

Shares of Tapestry (TPR) lost 2% following a downgrade from OTR Global to "mixed" from "positive."

Interpublic Group of Companies

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) sank 8% on word the ad agency shook up its Kinesso data and technology unit.

Microsoft

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 1% after the software giant said it would give away some advanced cybersecurity products following criticism from U.S. officials that the company was charging for the protection.

YCharts
