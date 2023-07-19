S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Rally on Solid Earnings News

It was another winning day for U.S. equities as strong earnings reports continued to fuel the recent rally. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, and the Dow was up for the eighth-straight session.

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 rose 0.2% on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 as the market rally continued to be fueled by solid earnings reports.

Northern Trust shares took off as the bank posted a big jump in net interest income.

Omnicom Group's sales fell short of estimates, and shares slumped.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Northern Trust Corporation

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) soared 13% as the financial services company reported strong net interest income growth on the back of higher interest rates.



AT&T

Shares of AT&T (T) advanced 8.5% as concerns eased about lead contamination from its cables. Those worries had sent shares to their lowest level in three decades this week.



Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (STZ) shares rose 5% after the maker of alcoholic beverages worked out a cooperation agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment and added two independent board members.



Elevance Health

Shares of Elevance Health (ELV) were up 4% after the health insurance provider beat profit and sales estimates and raised its full-year outlook, thanks to higher medical insurance premiums and payouts were less than expected.



Cisco Systems

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) gained 2% after a JPMorgan upgrade suggesting orders are near a trough and could be set to rise.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

Omnicom Group

Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC) tumbled 10% as the global marketing firm missed quarterly sales estimates and company organic growth slowed.



Halliburton

Shares of Halliburton (HAL) fell about 3% after the oilfield services provider warned of a slowdown in U.S. shale drilling this year.



Tapestry

Shares of Tapestry (TPR) lost 2% following a downgrade from OTR Global to "mixed" from "positive."



Interpublic Group of Companies

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) sank 8% on word the ad agency shook up its Kinesso data and technology unit.



Microsoft

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 1% after the software giant said it would give away some advanced cybersecurity products following criticism from U.S. officials that the company was charging for the protection.