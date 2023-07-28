Table of Contents
S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Stocks Jump as Inflation Cools

Published July 28, 2023
S&P 500 Gains and Losses 7/28/2023

U.S. equities roared back from Thursday’s selloff, with the S&P 500 up 1%, after the Fed’s favored gauge of inflation indicated that prices were continuing to ease. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all ended the week in positive territory.   

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equities rallied on Friday, July 28, 2023, after a report showing inflation cooled in June, and the S&P 500 rose 1%.
  • The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq ended the week in positive territory.
  • Intel shares gained as cost-cutting measures helped the chipmaker return to profitability.

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Gains

Intel

Shares of Intel (INTC) jumped 6% as the chipmaker returned to profitability in the second quarter and gave better-than-expected current quarter guidance as it cut costs.

T. Rowe Price

Shares of T. Rowe Price (TROW) jumped 8% after the investment management firm’s profit beat estimates as stock market gains boosted its assets under management

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) gained almost 7% after the insurer exceeded earnings forecasts because of higher premiums. 

Biogen

Shares of Biogen (BIIB) added 1% after announcing it was acquiring Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA for $7.3 billion, expanding its portfolio of rare disease treatments.

DexCom

Shares of DexCom (DXCM) rose 2% as the company lifted its full-year revenue forecast on increasing demand for its glucose-monitoring device. 

Gainers YTD

YCharts

5 S&P 500 Stocks That Posted Losses

Enphase Energy

Shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) tumbled 7.5% after the solar power company gave a current quarter sales outlook that was short of estimates because of falling demand in the U.S. 

Juniper Networks

Shares of Juniper Networks (JNPR) dropped 7% as the provider of cloud and networking products blamed weakness in bookings for its lower-than-expected revenue forecast.

Mohawk Industries

Shares of Mohawk Industries (MHK) slumped 7% as the flooring manufacturer’s profit and sales fell, which it blamed on high interest rates and inflation hurting the housing market. 

Exxon Mobil

Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) dipped 1% after the energy giant’s profit plunged 56% because of falling oil and gas prices. 

Ford Motor Company 

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) lost 3.5% after the carmaker warned about EV demand and production costs, and recalled 870,000 F-150 pickups because of a potential braking problem. 

5d

YCharts
