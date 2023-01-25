SAP Key Stats Q4 2022 (est) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Adjusted EPS $1.36 $1.86 $1.69 Revenue $8.5B $8B $7.5B Cloud revenue growth 33% 28% 7%

SAP's growth in cloud computing sales is an outlier in an increasingly challenging global economic environment for leading providers of such services. While quarterly growth likely decelerated from 38% in the previous period, cloud revenue still accounts for 40% of SAP's overall business, and growth is expected to surpass 28% for the fourth straight quarter.

Microsoft, meantime, warned of decelerating cloud growth ahead, news that rippled negatively through U.S. stock markets today. At the same time, SAP's anticipated fourth-quarter cloud revenue would surpass by 84% the $1.9 billion in sales it recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, the last quarter prior to the pandemic.



SAP's shares, up 13% year-to-date, surged 27% in the fourth quarter, recovering some of the losses that still pushed them down 21% for all of 2022. The broader S&P 500 Information Technology index gained 4% and lost 29%, respectively, in the fourth quarter and 2022.

Costs of Growth

Unsatisfied with its existing cloud business, though, SAP has focused on expanding its growth opportunities. That expansion increased the company's research/development and sales/marketing costs 21% and 22%, respectively, in the third quarter, narrowing its operating profit margin. Those expenses likely increased again in the fourth quarter, albeit to a lesser degree.

The biggest hit to the company's earnings likely came from reduced revenue from both software licenses and Sapphire Ventures, its venture-capital unit that invests in technology opportunities. The firm also has said its effective tax rates increased in 2022, mainly from changes in tax-exempt income related to that unit.

Visible Alpha foresees the company posting a non-operating loss of $132 million in the fourth quarter, compared with non-operating income of $494 million the same period a year ago. The likely decline in overall net income in large part reflects that detrimental $626 million swing.