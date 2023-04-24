Savings Account or CD: What’s Smarter Right Now?

If you're fortunate enough to have money for savings these days, you've got a chance to earn a record-setting interest rate, whether it's in a savings account, certificate of deposit, or another interest-earning deposit account.



The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates a remarkable nine times over the last 13 months, causing consumer deposit rates to skyrocket. National rate averages have hit their highest marks since the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) started tracking rates in 2009.

If you shop around, you can do especially well, as today's best high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposits (CDs) pay 5% or better, with dozens of options in the high 4% range as well.

Unfortunately, this party can't last forever. The current forecast is that we'll likely see just one more small increase from the Fed, likely followed by a rate plateau and perhaps even a decline later this year. If that happens, it means we're at or soon approaching peak deposit rates, making now an excellent time to decide where to stash your cash for maximum return.

Comparing Savings Account and CD Rates

Earning a good return on money you have in the bank can be done with two broad categories of accounts. First, there are liquid accounts, which allow you to deposit and withdraw your funds more or less anytime you want. Think savings, checking, and money market accounts.

Second are time deposit accounts, most commonly called certificates of deposit (CDs), which involve an agreement between you and the bank: You agree to keep your funds on deposit without withdrawal for a specified number of months or years, and the bank or credit union agrees to pay you a fixed interest rate that's locked for the duration of the term. In general, CDs offer better rates than liquid accounts, to compensate you for giving up full access to the money.

But how different are the rates between these options right now, and what's a smart decision given the current interest rate environment? For more than a year, rates have been rising, pushed by the Federal Reserve's continued rate hikes. And that has led to record interest rate levels for both savings accounts and CDs. Since you can now earn a very attractive 5% on the best high-yield savings account, that can make a more rigid CD look less appealing.