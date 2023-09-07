Rates current as of Sept. 7, 2023

What About Money Market Accounts?

Another option to consider for your uninvested cash is a top-paying money market account. Structured very similarly to savings accounts, money market accounts add the feature of paper check-writing. At any given time, the best high-yield savings account or best money market accounts may be paying the highest APY, so comparing both product types makes good sense.

Have money you know you won't need for months or even years? You can earn an even higher rate—and lock that APY into the future—by depositing funds in a certificate of deposit (CD). Our daily ranking of the best nationwide CD rates includes options paying up to 6.00% APY. Just be sure to pick the duration of your CD carefully so you can avoid an early withdrawal penalty.

One Advantage of Cash Accounts

If you'll be holding cash in excess of $250,000, most of the cash accounts at brokerages and robo-advisors offer an important advantage: greater deposit insurance. That's because high-yield savings accounts and money markets held at banks and credit unions provide deposit insurance that is capped at $250,000. If you have more than that amount, you can gain more coverage by holding the deposits in more than one person's name (such as your spouse's), or by holding funds at more than one institution, since FDIC deposit insurance limits apply per person and per institution.

But cash accounts at brokerage and robo-advisor firms are often held by multiple banks, and as a result, the brokerage or robo-advisor can offer more than $250,000 in coverage per account. Some offer $500,000, while others reach as high as $2 million. So if you plan to hold more than $250,000 in cash, this is an account feature you'll want to investigate.

Smart Cash Strategies for Investors

Though it's true that there is a slight convenience advantage to holding your uninvested cash at the same place as your investment accounts, the reality of the convenience factor is slight. That's because electronic transfers to and from a bank account, while not instantaneous, can usually be executed by your brokerage or robo-advisor firm in a single day.

Also, if you don't have plans to invest the cash anytime soon, the case is even stronger to keep it in a high-yield bank account earning a much higher interest rate.

Of course, for some investors the ultimate strategy will be a hybrid one: keep a cushion of uninvested cash where you have your investment accounts so that you can make a quick transfer if desired, but move a good portion of the funds into a nation-leading savings or money market account to maximize your earnings.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.



Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.